(KMAland) – Eight champions were crowned on the final day of the high school volleyball season in Nebraska and Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Class 1 State Tournament
Consolation: Winona 25-25-25 East Atchison 13-21-12
Championship: Advance 11-25-21-25-15 Miller 25-15-25-9-12
Class 2 State Tournament
Consolation: Strafford 25-25-26 East Buchanan 15-19-24
Championship: Jefferson (Festus) 16-25-25-25 Hermann 25-23-22-19
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
State Championships
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South 25-20-25-25 Omaha Westside 23-25-15-17
Class B: Elkhorn North 25-23-14-25-15 Elkhorn North 20-25-25-16-11
Class C1: Grand Island CC 25-23-25-25 Gothenburg 12-25-17-17
Class C2: Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Archbishop Bergan 18-22-25
Class D1: Cedar Catholic 26-20-25-18-15 Norfolk Catholic 24-25-17-25-8
Class D2: Howells-Dodge 25-24-22-25-15 Overton 16-26-25-23-12
State Consolations
Class C1: North Bend Central 25-25-25 Minden 22-19-23
Class C2: Oakland-Craig 25-25-25 Amherst 15-18-19
Class D1: BDS 21-25-20-27-15 Maywood-Hayes Center 25-19-25-25-11
Class D2: Shelton 25-21-25-25 Humphrey St. Francis 22-25-22-20