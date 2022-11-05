High School Volleyball

(KMAland) – Eight champions were crowned on the final day of the high school volleyball season in Nebraska and Missouri.

MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Class 1 State Tournament 

Consolation: Winona 25-25-25 East Atchison 13-21-12  

Championship: Advance 11-25-21-25-15 Miller 25-15-25-9-12

Class 2 State Tournament 

Consolation: Strafford 25-25-26 East Buchanan 15-19-24

Championship: Jefferson (Festus) 16-25-25-25 Hermann 25-23-22-19

NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT 

State Championships 

Class A: Papillion-La Vista South 25-20-25-25 Omaha Westside 23-25-15-17

Class B: Elkhorn North 25-23-14-25-15 Elkhorn North 20-25-25-16-11

Class C1: Grand Island CC 25-23-25-25 Gothenburg 12-25-17-17

Class C2: Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Archbishop Bergan 18-22-25

Class D1: Cedar Catholic 26-20-25-18-15 Norfolk Catholic 24-25-17-25-8

Class D2: Howells-Dodge 25-24-22-25-15 Overton 16-26-25-23-12

State Consolations 

Class C1: North Bend Central 25-25-25 Minden 22-19-23

Class C2: Oakland-Craig 25-25-25 Amherst 15-18-19

Class D1: BDS 21-25-20-27-15 Maywood-Hayes Center 25-19-25-25-11

Class D2: Shelton 25-21-25-25 Humphrey St. Francis 22-25-22-20

