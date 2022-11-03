(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy won their first state championship while Falls City Sacred Heart had their season come to a finish in a D2 state quarterfinal on Thursday in volleyball action.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 1A: Ankeny Christian Academy 21-19-28-26-15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-26-24-10
All-Tournament Team captain Katie Quick finished with 52 assists, 15 digs and eight kills to lead Ankeny Christian to their first state championship in school history. Carley Craighead added 20 kills and 10 digs, Macey Nehring hit in 18 kills and added 14 digs and Anna Weathers pitched in 15 winners.
Other Iowa State Volleyball Championships
Class 5A: Iowa City Liberty 20-25-25-25 Pleasant Valley 25-17-22-22
Class 4A: Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-22-25-25 Clear Creek-Amana 16-25-23-12
Class 3A: Davenport Assumption 25-25-25 Sioux Center 23-16-21
Class 2A: Western Christian 25-19-25-13-16 Dike-New Hartford 21-25-21-25-14
MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Class 3 State Semifinals
Pleasant Hill 25-15-25-23-15 Ste. Genevieve 20-25-18-25-13
Blair Oaks 25-25-25 Eldon 23-17-17
Class 3 State Consolation
Ste. Genevieve 25-25-22-25 Eldon 17-20-25-17
Class 4 State Semifinals
Westminster Christian Academy 19-25-25-25 Platte County 25-22-20-14
Incarnate Word Academy 25-25-25 Webb City 17-18-12
Class 4 State Consolation
Platte County 25-16-22-31-15 Webb City 23-25-25-29-10
Class 5 State Semifinals
Lafayette (Wildwood) 25-25-23-25 Liberty North 11-17-25-22
Kickapoo 25-22-17-25-15 St. Dominic 17-25-25-23-10
Class 5 State Consolation
Liberty North 16-25-25-25 St. Dominic 25-16-18-18
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Class C2 State Quarterfinals
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Bayard 13-12-9
Oakland-Craig 13-24-25-25-15 Southwest 25-26-13-10-11
Archbishop Bergan 25-26-25 Clarkson/Leigh 13-24-22
Amherst 25-25-25 Cross County 22-11-23
Class D1 State Quarterfinals
Norfolk Catholic 26-25-25 Nebraska Christian 24-15-20
BDS 25-25-25-25-15 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 27-19-22-27-7
Cedar Catholic 19-30-25-25-15 Cambridge 25-32-21-14-10
Maywood-Hayes Center 18-25-25-25 Meridian 25-21-14-21
Class D2 State Quarterfinals
Humphrey St. Francis 25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 22-23-20
Olivia Eickhkoff and Makinley Scholl had nine kills apiece while Scholl added 17 digs and Daycee Witt and Saylor Hutfles had 15 assists apiece for Falls City Sacred Heart.
Other Class D2 State Quarterfinals
Howells-Dodge 25-25-25 Stuart 23-13-22
Shelton 25-25-20-29 Diller-Odell 11-16-25-27
Overton 26-25-25 St. Mary’s 24-13-22