(KMAland) -- The state volleyball tournament is underway in Cedar Rapids. Check out the full scoreboard below.
CLASS 5A
No. 1 Dowling Catholic 23-25-25-25 No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead 25-15-17-17
No. 5 Iowa City Liberty 25-20-25-26 No. 4 West Des Moines Valley 20-25-17-24
No. 2 Ankeny 22-25-25-25 No. 7 Ankeny Centennial 25-12-18-17
No. 3 Pleasant Valley 20-25-25-25 No. 6 Cedar Falls 25-21-22-23
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes
No. 4 Western Dubuque vs. No. 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
No. 2 North Scott vs. No. 7 Gilbert
No. 3 Glenwood vs. No. 6 West Delaware
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Osage vs. No. 8 Humboldt
No. 2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. No. 7 Red Oak