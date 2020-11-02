State Volleyball Tournament
Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- The state volleyball tournament is underway in Cedar Rapids. Check out the full scoreboard below. 

CLASS 5A

No. 1 Dowling Catholic 23-25-25-25 No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead 25-15-17-17

No. 5 Iowa City Liberty 25-20-25-26 No. 4 West Des Moines Valley 20-25-17-24

No. 2 Ankeny 22-25-25-25 No. 7 Ankeny Centennial 25-12-18-17

No. 3 Pleasant Valley 20-25-25-25 No. 6 Cedar Falls 25-21-22-23 

CLASS 4A 

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes

No. 4 Western Dubuque vs. No. 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

No. 2 North Scott vs. No. 7 Gilbert 

No. 3 Glenwood vs. No. 6 West Delaware 

CLASS 3A 

No. 1 Osage vs. No. 8 Humboldt 

No. 2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. No. 7 Red Oak 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.