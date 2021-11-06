(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart claimed the Class D2 state championship in the final day of the volleyball season in Nebraska on Saturday. Check out the full rundown from Lincoln and Cape Girardeau, Missouri below.
Erison Vonderschmidt had a monster game with 27 kills, 10 digs and seven blocks to lead Falls City Sacred Heart to the state championship win. Olivia Eickhoff posted 16 kills and four blocks. Lauren Malone tallied 26 digs, Rachel Magdanz had 32 assists and 10 digs and DeLanie Witt finished 21 assists with 12 digs.
Brenna Schmidt had 20 kills and six solo blocks for Elmwood-Murdock in the defeat. Lexi Bacon added 11 kills and 20 digs, and Tatum Backemeyer finished with 25 digs. Delaney Frahm had 22 assists, and Sela Rikli posted 20 assists, seven digs, five blocks and four kills.
MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
State Championships
Class 1: Miller 25-25-25 Gideon 15-20-18
Class 2: Hermann 25-25-25 Bishop LeBlond 18-14-17
Consolation
Class 1: Santa Fe 25-23-25-25 South Iron 21-25-10-13
Class 2: Jefferson (Festus) 25-25-25 Skyline 17-19-19
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
State Championships
Class A: Papillion-LaVista South 25-25-25 Millard West 15-14-14
Class B: Skutt Catholic 25-23-25-25 Norris 17-25-11-15
Class C1: Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-17-26 Kearney Catholic 23-23-25-24
Class C2: Oakland-Craig 25-25-27 Sutton 21-20-25
Class D1: Howells-Dodge 18-25-26-25 Archbishop Bergan 25-14-24-21
Class D2: Falls City Sacred Heart 23-25-17-25-15 Humphrey St. Francis 25-17-25-19-9
Consolation
Class C1: Columbus Lakeview 25-25-25 Grand Island Central Catholic 15-17-11
Class C2: Wisner-Pilger 25-25-25 Superior 17-15-23
Class D1: Nebraska Christian 25-23-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 22-25-19-23
Class D2: Maywood/Hayes Center 25-25-25 Wynot 17-19-21