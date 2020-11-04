(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse are all in action today at the Iowa and Nebraska state volleyball tournaments.
Listen to St. Albert/Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 8:00 PM on KMA-FM 99.1 in a 1A semifinal and follow Grant Hansen and Hailey Ryerson for updates on Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse. View the full schedule in Cedar Rapids and Lincoln below.
IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 5A Semifinals
Dowling Catholic vs. Iowa City Liberty, 10:00 AM
Ankeny vs. Pleasant Valley, 10:00 AM
Class 4A Semifinals
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Western Dubuque, 12:30 PM
Gilbert vs. West Delaware, 12:30 PM
Class 3A Semifinals
Osage vs. Davenport Assumption, 3:00 PM
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Mount Vernon, 3:00 PM
Class 2A Semifinals
Western Christian vs. Denver, 5:30 PM
Wilton vs. Dike-New Hartford, 5:30 PM
Class 1A Semifinals
St. Albert vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 8:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Burlington Notre Dame vs. Gehlen Catholic, 8:00 PM
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class A State Quarterfinals
Elkhorn South vs. North Platte, 7:00 PM
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow
Papillion-La Vista south vs. Bellevue West, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Pius X vs. Millard West, to follow
Class B State Quarterfinals
Skutt Catholic vs. Northwest, 9:00 AM
Waverly vs. Ashland-Greenwood, to follow Follow @hansen15_hansen
Norris vs. Aurora, 9:00 AM
Elkhorn vs. York, to follow
Class C1 State Quarterfinals
Wahoo vs. Adams Central, 2:00 PM
Syracuse vs. Columbus Lakeview, to follow Follow @HaileyRyerson
St. Paul vs. Broken Bow, 2:00 PM
Kearney Catholic vs. Lincoln Lutheran, to follow