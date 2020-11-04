State Volleyball Tournament
Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse are all in action today at the Iowa and Nebraska state volleyball tournaments.

Listen to St. Albert/Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 8:00 PM on KMA-FM 99.1 in a 1A semifinal and follow Grant Hansen and Hailey Ryerson for updates on Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse. View the full schedule in Cedar Rapids and Lincoln below.

IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE 

Class 5A Semifinals 

Dowling Catholic vs. Iowa City Liberty, 10:00 AM

Ankeny vs. Pleasant Valley, 10:00 AM

Class 4A Semifinals 

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Western Dubuque, 12:30 PM

Gilbert vs. West Delaware, 12:30 PM

Class 3A Semifinals 

Osage vs. Davenport Assumption, 3:00 PM

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Mount Vernon, 3:00 PM

Class 2A Semifinals 

Western Christian vs. Denver, 5:30 PM

Wilton vs. Dike-New Hartford, 5:30 PM

Class 1A Semifinals 

St. Albert vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 8:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 

Burlington Notre Dame vs. Gehlen Catholic, 8:00 PM 

NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Class A State Quarterfinals 

Elkhorn South vs. North Platte, 7:00 PM

Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow

Papillion-La Vista south vs. Bellevue West, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Pius X vs. Millard West, to follow

Class B State Quarterfinals 

Skutt Catholic vs. Northwest, 9:00 AM

Waverly vs. Ashland-Greenwood, to follow Follow @hansen15_hansen 

Norris vs. Aurora, 9:00 AM

Elkhorn vs. York, to follow

Class C1 State Quarterfinals 

Wahoo vs. Adams Central, 2:00 PM

Syracuse vs. Columbus Lakeview, to follow Follow @HaileyRyerson 

St. Paul vs. Broken Bow, 2:00 PM

Kearney Catholic vs. Lincoln Lutheran, to follow

