(KMAland) -- The 2022 State Dual Wrestling Tournament champions were the same as 2021's thanks to repeats from Don Bosco, West Delaware and Waverly- Shell Rock on Wednesday.
Don Bosco's Class 1A title is the Don's second in a row, fourth in the last five years and 12th in program history.
West Delaware's championship was their fourth consecutive and fifth team history. Waverly-Shell Rock is a champion for the sixth time.
View the full dual scores from Wednesday's action below.
CLASS 1A STATE DUAL TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Don Bosco 60 Emmetsburg 8
Logan-Magnolia 41 Nashua-Plainfield 40
Lisbon 66 Wilton 12
West Sioux 40 Missouri Valley 39
Consolation Semifinals
Missouri Valley 45 Wilton 34
Emmetsburg 43 Nashua-Plainfield 32
Semifinals
Don Bosco 62 Logan-Magnolia 12
Lisbon 43 West Sioux 30
Placement Matches
Championship: Don Bosco 38 Lisbon 25
3rd Place: Logan-Magnolia 38 West Sioux 34
5th Place: Missouri Valley 49 Emmetsburg 21
7th Place: Nashua-Plainfield 47 Wilton 23
CLASS 2A STATE DUAL TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
West Delaware 40 Notre Dame, Burlington 32
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33 Crestwood, Cresco 30
Independence 40 Winterset 30
Osage 38 Atlantic-CAM 33
Consolation Semifinals
Crestwood, Cresco 42 Notre Dame, Burlington 36
Atlantic-CAM 34 Winterset 30
Placement Matches
Championship: West Delaware 55 Independence 18
3rd Place: Osage 35 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34
5th Place: Crestwood, Cresco 31 Atlantic-CAM 30
7th Place: Notre Dame, Burlington 49 Winterset 24
CLASS 3A STATE DUAL TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Waverly-Shell Rock 64 Johnston 12
Linn-Mar 33 Ankeny 30
Southeast Polk 45 Indianola 26
Waukee Northwest 47 Bettendorf 29
Consolation Semifinals
Ankeny 55 Johnston 19
Bettendorf 33 Indianola 28
Semifinals
Waverly-Shell Rock 57 Linn-Mar 15
Southeast Polk 36 Waukee Northwest 26
Placement Matches
Championship: Waverly-Shell Rock 30 Southeast Polk 26
3rd Place: Waukee Northwest 35 Linn-Mar 35
5th Place: Bettendorf 43 Ankeny 30
7th Place: Indianola 51 Johnston 12