(Des Moines) -- Five KMAland wrestlers ended their seasons with state championships while Logan-Magnolia took home a third-place trophy for the second consecutive season at Saturday's 2022 State Wrestling Tournament.
The Panthers recorded 92 points in a loaded Class 1A field, edging Underwood for third by 1.5 points.
"I thought we wrestled really well all week," Coach Dan Thompson said. "I think it started with duals. We got a lot of momentum and then had a nice first round on Thursday."
Coach Thompson's team had one champion, put two in the finals and four on the medal stand. All four place winners were top-four finishers in their respective classes.
"We love the guys on our team and the coaches in our room," Thompson said. "They are working hard and putting a ton of time in."
Junior Wyatt Reisz led the Panthers with an individual championship, his second.
"All the hard work paid off," he said. "It showed me that it's worth it."
Reisz recorded a takedown of Gabe McGeough (MFL MarMac) in sudden victory for the 3-1 win.
"I was staying after it and keeping the pace high," Reisz said. "I think that helped tire him out a little bit and allowed me to get to something I practice a lot."
The championship concluded Reisz's season at 49-1.
"Taking away all the pressure and expectations calmed my nerves all season," he said.
"He's a kid with a tremendous work ethic and character," Coach Thompson said. "We knew he had a tough match in the finals, but he just kept wearing on the kid. He's very deserving."
Rex Johnsen also reached the finals for the Panthers but lost to North Butler's Chet Buss by fall.
Underwood had two champions: Gable Porter (132) and Hagen Heistand (145).
Porter capped his brilliant season with a 9-0 major decision of Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) for the second state title of his career. He finishes the season a perfect 46-0. Porter beat five state champions from four different states and won every postseason match by either major decision, tech fall or fall.
"I've had plenty of competition," he said. "We like going to tough tournaments and wrestling the best kids, so when it's time, we are ready."
Porter's dominant junior campaign mirrors his freshman title run, but sandwiched between was a shortened sophomore season that ended with a loss in the state finals, the only of his career to date.
"It just drove me to want another one," he said.
After three consecutive bronze medals, Heistand saved perhaps his best performance for last, culminating a remarkable prep career with a gold medal thanks to a gritty 3-1 win over Karter Krapfl (Hudson).
"It feels amazing," he said. "Every time I got third, I never wanted to feel like that again, but it kept happening. I wanted something to change, so I went really hard. It paid off big time."
At 113 pounds, Missouri Valley sophomore Eli Becerra pinned Ogden's Kolton Munson for the Class 1A championship. Becerra's title is the program's first since Arron Olson in 2018.
"This is a big accomplishment," Becerra said. "Especially after getting second last year. It just fueled the fire to work harder and get the job done this year. I knew I needed to get one step higher than last year."
In Class 2A, Atlantic-CAM's Kadin Stutzman tallied his first career state medal and won a championship over Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan Catholic) at 170 pounds.
"It means everything," Stutzman said. "I've dedicated my life to this last year."
Stutzman's bout with DeLeon was a low-scoring affair. Both wrestlers scored off escapes to prompt a 1-1 tie in the third period. However, officials penalized DeLeon for his second stalling penalty of the match with less than five seconds remaining, handing Stutzman a decisive 2-1 lead.
"I worked hard during the season. Our coach (Tim Duff) pushes us so hard. I think we are one of the toughest schools in the state. That really showed in the last match."
Stutzman's title led the Trojans to a ninth-place showing in the Class 2A team standings with 48 points.
Glenwood finished one spot ahead of the Rams with 55 points behind runner-up finishes from Matt Beem and CJ Carter.
Beem dropped a 5-4 decision to Jaiden Moore (Benton Community) while Carter lost to Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) by major decision.
Riverside's Jace Rose (126) was also a runner-up and on the wrong side of history in a 5-3 loss to New London's Marcel Lopez. Lopez is Iowa's 30th four-time state champion. Crestwood's Carter Fousek quickly joined him with his fourth title in the 2A-138 bracket.
Arguably the most stunning result of the night came in the Class 3A 145-pound finals match, where Indianola's Ryder Downey denied Iowa City West's Robert Avila the chance to join Lopez and Fousek as a four-time champion.
Avila led 5-0, but Downey muscled a takedown and three near-fall points to force overtime and beat Avila 6-5.
Don Bosco cruised to their fourth consecutive Class 1A team title with 161.5 points. The Dons had four champions, nine place winners, and 11 of their qualifiers scored team points in their 14th state title in program history. Lisbon finished second with 123 points.
In Class 2A, Burlington Notre Dame edged Osage by a half-point (209-208.5) for the Nikes' first-ever state title. West Delaware also cracked the top three, beating Sergeant Bluff-Luton by a half-point.
Southeast Polk won a tightly-contested Class 3A race with 160 points for their fifth title in the last nine years. The newly-formed Waukee Northwest finished three points back, and Waverly-Shell Rock had its string of three consecutive titles snapped but took third with 147 points.
In total, 39 of the 89 KMAlanders that qualified for state collected hardware in Des Moines. View the full list of KMAland medalists below.
1st
1A113: Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley)
1A-132: Gable Porter (Underwood)
1A-145: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia)
1A-152: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
2A-170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM)
2nd
1A-126: Jace Rose (Riverside)
2A-126: Matt Beem (Glenwood)
2A-170: Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan)
2A-195: CJ Carter (Glenwood)
1A-285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia)
3rd
1A-113: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
2A-138 Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2A-152 Zander Enrst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
4th
1A-120: Blake Allen (Underwood)
2A-126: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
1A-138: Stevie Barnes (Underwood)
2A-145: Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
1A-160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia)
2A-160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
1A-220: Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic)
5th
2A-106: Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
2A-113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood)
2A-145: Kale Downey (Clarinda)
1A-152: Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic)
2A-220: Tegan Carson (Central Decatur)
2A-285: Logan Green (Clarinda)
6th
2A-106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM)
1A-132: Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley)
2A-182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan)
7th
1A-106: Dalton Ervin (Moravia)
2A-138: Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan Catholic)
1A-170: Denver Pauley (AHSTW)
8th
1A-113: Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley)
1A-138: Hayden Fischer (AHSTW)
1A-152: David Helton (St. Albert)
1A-170: Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr)
1A-195: Carter Davis (Underwood)
1A-285: Daniel Gregory (Treynor)