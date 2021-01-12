(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has learned that the 2021 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament is going to move to three separate one-day shows.
According to reports, the Class 1A portion of the tournament will be held on February 17th, Class 2A on February 18th and Class 3A on February 19th.
This move brings the individual tournament to a Wednesday/Thursday/Friday format rather than the traditional Thursday/Friday/Saturday schedule.
The status of the State Dual Tournament is unknown at this time.
The complete release can be viewed below.