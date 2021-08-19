Courtney Sporrer

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released their first individual rankings of the 2021 season, and it features 31 KMAlanders. 

Sioux City North's Will Lohr and Sioux City East's Kaia Downs lead the way, coming in at No. 2 in Class 4A. The full rankings can be found here. The full list of ranked KMAlanders can be found below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS

4. Courtney Sporrer, Sr, Logan-Magnolia

6. Rylee Dunkin, Jr, Twin Cedars

11. Reese Duncan, Jr, St. Albert 

12. Grace Slater, Sr, Audubon

CLASS 1A BOYS

6. Doug Berg, Jr, Nodaway Valley

12. Collin Lillie, Jr, St. Albert

21. Ronan Jimenez, Jr, Southeast Warren

24. Cody Gilpin, Sr, Missouri Valley 

27. Landon Bendgen, So, Woodbine

28. RC Hicks, Sr, Wayne 

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

4. Clara Teigland, Jr, Treynor 

14. Mayson Hartley, Jr, Clarinda

16. Georgia Paulson, So, Underwood

CLASS 2A BOYS

7. William Gillis, Sr, Central Decatur

14. Cole Dooley, Sr, Treynor

16. Baylor Bergren, Sr, Red Oak 

18. Gable Porter, Jr, Underwood

23. Cody Gilpin, Sr, Missouri Valley 

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

7. Brooklyn Stanley, So, Bishop Heelan 

17. Kaia Bieker, Sr, Harlan 

20. Maddie Demke, So, Bishop Heelan 

CLASS 3A BOYS

9. Andrew Smith, So, Glenwood

13. Carlos Rodriguez, Sr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

30. Zane Berg, Jr, Atlantic 

CLASS 4A GIRLS

2. Kaia Downs, Sr, Sioux City East

14. Elizabeth Jordan, Jr, Sioux City North 

CLASS 4A BOYS 

2. Will Lohr, Sr, Sioux City North

6. Ethan Eichorn, So, Lewis Central

9. Yemane Kifle, Sr, Sioux City North

11. Gabe Nash, Jr, Sioux City North

12. Beshanena Gutema, Jr, Sioux City North 

13. Natnael Kifle, So, Sioux City North 

