(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released their first individual rankings of the 2021 season, and it features 31 KMAlanders.
Sioux City North's Will Lohr and Sioux City East's Kaia Downs lead the way, coming in at No. 2 in Class 4A. The full rankings can be found here. The full list of ranked KMAlanders can be found below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
4. Courtney Sporrer, Sr, Logan-Magnolia
6. Rylee Dunkin, Jr, Twin Cedars
11. Reese Duncan, Jr, St. Albert
12. Grace Slater, Sr, Audubon
CLASS 1A BOYS
6. Doug Berg, Jr, Nodaway Valley
12. Collin Lillie, Jr, St. Albert
21. Ronan Jimenez, Jr, Southeast Warren
24. Cody Gilpin, Sr, Missouri Valley
27. Landon Bendgen, So, Woodbine
28. RC Hicks, Sr, Wayne
CLASS 2A GIRLS
4. Clara Teigland, Jr, Treynor
14. Mayson Hartley, Jr, Clarinda
16. Georgia Paulson, So, Underwood
CLASS 2A BOYS
7. William Gillis, Sr, Central Decatur
14. Cole Dooley, Sr, Treynor
16. Baylor Bergren, Sr, Red Oak
18. Gable Porter, Jr, Underwood
23. Cody Gilpin, Sr, Missouri Valley
CLASS 3A GIRLS
7. Brooklyn Stanley, So, Bishop Heelan
17. Kaia Bieker, Sr, Harlan
20. Maddie Demke, So, Bishop Heelan
CLASS 3A BOYS
9. Andrew Smith, So, Glenwood
13. Carlos Rodriguez, Sr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
30. Zane Berg, Jr, Atlantic
CLASS 4A GIRLS
2. Kaia Downs, Sr, Sioux City East
14. Elizabeth Jordan, Jr, Sioux City North
CLASS 4A BOYS
2. Will Lohr, Sr, Sioux City North
6. Ethan Eichorn, So, Lewis Central
9. Yemane Kifle, Sr, Sioux City North
11. Gabe Nash, Jr, Sioux City North
12. Beshanena Gutema, Jr, Sioux City North
13. Natnael Kifle, So, Sioux City North