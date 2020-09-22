XC Rankings

(KMAland) -- There are 34 KMAland conference runners ranked in the latest IATC individual state rankings. Check out the complete list below and the complete set of rankings here.

Class 1A Girls 

1. Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center

6. Courtney Sporger, JR, Logan-Magnolia

8. Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars

19. Grace Slater, JR, Audubon

25. J’Lyn Knutson, JR, Melcher-Dallas

26. Reese Duncan, SO, St. Albert

28. Sophia Broers, SR, Nodaway Valley

29. Kyla Corrin, JR, Tri-Center

Class 1A Boys 

3. Randy Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren

6. Brett McGee, SR, Tri-Center

14. Quentin Dreyer, SR, IKM-Manning

15. Ben Breheny, SR, Nodaway Valley

17. Toby Bower, SR, Nodaway Valley

27. Doug Berg, SO, Nodaway Valley

Class 2A Girls 

13. Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda

15. Georgia Paulson, FR, Underwood

Class 2A Boys 

5. William Gillis, JR, Centra Decatur

10. Cole Dooley, JR, Treynor

12. Baylor Bergren, JR, Red Oak

Class 3A Girls 

14. Grace Mahaney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

17. Braelyn Baker, SR, Creston

18. Emma Hughes, SR, Glenwood

22. Kaia Bieker, JR, Harlan

27. Taylor McCreedy, SR, Atlantic

Class 3A Boys 

6. Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic

12. Trey Gross, SR, Harlan

18. Andrew Smith, FR, Glenwood

Class 4A Girls 

7. Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East

Class 4A Boys 

1. Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North

4. Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North

13. Ethan Eichhorn, FR, Lewis Central 

15. Gabe Nash, SO, Sioux City North

19. Aidan Booton, SR, Thomas Jefferson

28. Beshanena Gutema, SO, Sioux City North

