(KMAland) -- There are 34 KMAland conference runners ranked in the latest IATC individual state rankings. Check out the complete list below and the complete set of rankings here.
Class 1A Girls
1. Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center
6. Courtney Sporger, JR, Logan-Magnolia
8. Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars
19. Grace Slater, JR, Audubon
25. J’Lyn Knutson, JR, Melcher-Dallas
26. Reese Duncan, SO, St. Albert
28. Sophia Broers, SR, Nodaway Valley
29. Kyla Corrin, JR, Tri-Center
Class 1A Boys
3. Randy Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren
6. Brett McGee, SR, Tri-Center
14. Quentin Dreyer, SR, IKM-Manning
15. Ben Breheny, SR, Nodaway Valley
17. Toby Bower, SR, Nodaway Valley
27. Doug Berg, SO, Nodaway Valley
Class 2A Girls
13. Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda
15. Georgia Paulson, FR, Underwood
Class 2A Boys
5. William Gillis, JR, Centra Decatur
10. Cole Dooley, JR, Treynor
12. Baylor Bergren, JR, Red Oak
Class 3A Girls
14. Grace Mahaney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
17. Braelyn Baker, SR, Creston
18. Emma Hughes, SR, Glenwood
22. Kaia Bieker, JR, Harlan
27. Taylor McCreedy, SR, Atlantic
Class 3A Boys
6. Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic
12. Trey Gross, SR, Harlan
18. Andrew Smith, FR, Glenwood
Class 4A Girls
7. Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East
Class 4A Boys
1. Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North
4. Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North
13. Ethan Eichhorn, FR, Lewis Central
15. Gabe Nash, SO, Sioux City North
19. Aidan Booton, SR, Thomas Jefferson
28. Beshanena Gutema, SO, Sioux City North