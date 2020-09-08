(KMAland) -- There are 32 KMAland conference runners ranked in the latest IATC individual cross country rankings on Tuesday.
Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge continues to lead with the No. 1 ranking in 1A girls while Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez, Gabe Nash of Sioux City North and Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia are also ranked among the top five in their class.
View the complete list of KMAland conference runners ranked below. Find the full set of rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
1 Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center
5. Courtney Sporrer, JR, Logan-Magnolia
7. Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars
15. Grace Slater, JR, Audubon
17. Sophia Broers, SR, Nodaway Valley
23. Reese Duncan, FR, St. Albert
27. Kyla Corrin, JR, Tri-Center
30. J’Lyn Knutson, SR, Melcher-Dallas
CLASS 1A BOYS
3. Randy Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren
7. Brett McGee, SR, Tri-Center
14. Toby Bower, SR, Nodaway Valley
15. Quentin Dreyer, SR, IKM-Manning
16. Ben Breheny, SR, Nodaway Valley
26. Doug Berg, SO, Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A GIRLS
14. Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
7. William Gillis, JR, Central Decatur
12. Cole Dooley, JR, Treynor
13. Baylor Bergren, JR, Red Oak
CLASS 3A GIRLS
17. Grace Mahaney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
27. Emma Hughes, SR, Glenwood
28. Madie Demke, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic
29. Kaia Bieker, JR, Harlan
30. Sophia Karras, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 3A BOYS
9. Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic
11. Trey Gross, SR, Harlan
18. Andrew Smith, FR, Glenwood
CLASS 4A GIRLS
6. Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East
CLASS 4A BOYS
5. Gabe Nash, SO, Sioux City North
9. Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North
15. Aidan Booton, SR, Thomas Jefferson
16. Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North
17. Yemane Kifle, JR, Sioux City North