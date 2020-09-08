IATC

(KMAland) -- There are 32 KMAland conference runners ranked in the latest IATC individual cross country rankings on Tuesday.

Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge continues to lead with the No. 1 ranking in 1A girls while Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez, Gabe Nash of Sioux City North and Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia are also ranked among the top five in their class.

View the complete list of KMAland conference runners ranked below. Find the full set of rankings linked here.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

1 Peyton Pogge, SR, Tri-Center

5. Courtney Sporrer, JR, Logan-Magnolia

7. Rylee Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars

15. Grace Slater, JR, Audubon

17. Sophia Broers, SR, Nodaway Valley

23. Reese Duncan, FR, St. Albert

27. Kyla Corrin, JR, Tri-Center

30. J’Lyn Knutson, SR, Melcher-Dallas

CLASS 1A BOYS

3. Randy Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren

7. Brett McGee, SR, Tri-Center

14. Toby Bower, SR, Nodaway Valley

15. Quentin Dreyer, SR, IKM-Manning

16. Ben Breheny, SR, Nodaway Valley

26. Doug Berg, SO, Nodaway Valley

CLASS 2A GIRLS

14. Mayson Hartley, SO, Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS

7. William Gillis, JR, Central Decatur

12. Cole Dooley, JR, Treynor

13. Baylor Bergren, JR, Red Oak

CLASS 3A GIRLS

17. Grace Mahaney, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

27. Emma Hughes, SR, Glenwood

28. Madie Demke, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic

29. Kaia Bieker, JR, Harlan

30. Sophia Karras, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 3A BOYS

9. Craig Alan Becker, SR, Atlantic

11. Trey Gross, SR, Harlan

18. Andrew Smith, FR, Glenwood

CLASS 4A GIRLS

6. Kaia Downs, JR, Sioux City East

CLASS 4A BOYS

5. Gabe Nash, SO, Sioux City North

9. Will Lohr, JR, Sioux City North

15. Aidan Booton, SR, Thomas Jefferson

16. Jaysen Bouwers, SR, Sioux City North

17. Yemane Kifle, JR, Sioux City North

