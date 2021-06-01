(Neola) -- The state leader in runs batted in is Tri-Center’s Justice Weers. The junior was a little-used sophomore in 2020, but now he’s a household name.
Weers has 14 RBI in 13 at bats over four games. Those incredible numbers helped him to the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award.
“Really most of the credit has to go to the other guys on the team,” Weers said. “I’m lucky enough to hit behind a lot of guys who get on base a lot, and then it’s really just trying to put the ball in play and hit it hard somewhere.”
While it’s true that RBI statistic is a dependent statistic in that there generally needs to be runners on base in order for someone to drive them in, Weers didn’t miss a chance. He had four doubles and a home run among his nine hits while batting .692/.733/1.231.
“The home run or there was a double in Logan,” Weers said of his most memorable hits for the week. “It wasn’t even an RBI double, but it was kind of like a weight off my back. I just made a mistake in the field, but one of our assistant coaches told me to shake it off. The first pitch I hit a double on, and it was a breath of relief after that.”
Weers was hardly alone in driving in runs this past week, as the Trojans put up 57 runs in wins over Riverside, IKM-Manning, Woodbine and Logan-Magnolia.
“Our leadoff guy Mason Rohatsch swings at a lot of first pitch stuff sometimes,” Weers laughed. “He normally hits the ball pretty hard, and it’s contagious. One guy makes a big hit then the next guy wants to come up and do it. It’s fun. It turns into a bit of a hit parade there.”
The Trojans are off until Thursday when they travel to meet defending Western Iowa Conference champion Underwood. Hear much more with Weers from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review interview below.