(Mount Ayr) — The final season of Jaixen Frost’s historic career at Mount Ayr may not have gone completely according to plan. However, it’s hard to argue with the overall numbers.
The state’s triple-slash leader is the 2023 KMAland Offensive Player of the Year. While hitting a state-best .628 and also leading with a .778 on-base percentage and a 1.186 slugging mark, Frost — an Iowa signee — had to make the most of the few good pitches he saw.
“Obviously, with the at bats I got, you’ve got to be selective,” Frost told KMA Sports. “You don’t want to swing at nothing bad or force something in play. I usually got one pitch per at bat, and I didn’t want to miss it. When you get that one pitch, you try to put a good barrel on it.”
Frost took 26 walks in 72 total plate appearances this season, striking out just four times and smacking six home runs, four doubles and a triple. He did it in a youthful lineup, laced with 8th graders and freshmen.
“Really, I just tried being a good role model for the kids,” Frost said. “Obviously, the goal every year is to make it to state, and I wanted to set a good example for the younger kids and be there to support them. We’re trying to build a program at Mount Ayr, and I want the program to go on and show the kids the things I’ve learned over the years so they can carry on that tradition.”
Frost’s Mount Ayr squad played just 17 games, but he took advantage of the opportunities that were there in posting 51 total bases — an average of three bases per game.
“I couldn’t ask for a better career, honestly,” Frost said. “I played with the guys I wanted to play with. I played with my cousin my freshman year. I played with guys that have helped me grow as an athlete, as a person, as a young adult — coaches included. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Frost is the first Pride of Iowa Conference winner of the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year award since 2019 when Southeast Warren’s Colby Page won the award. Listen to much more with Frost in the full audio interview below.
Previous KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Award Winners
2022: Lane Spieker, CAM
2021: Cy Patterson, St. Albert
2020: Cy Patterson, St. Albert
2019: Colby Page, Southeast Warren
2018: Garret Reisz, St. Albert
2017: Trey Nixon, Abraham Lincoln
2016: Kyle Crowl, Abraham Lincoln
2015: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central
2014: Corey Bertini, Glenwood
2013: Chris Halbur, Kuemper Catholic