(Underwood) -- The 2022-23 sports season was unforgettable for Underwood athletics.
Three Underwood teams (football, baseball, girls soccer) made it to state, the wrestling program produced two individual champions and two more teams (girls basketball, boys soccer) came within one game of making it to state.
Long-time Underwood coach and teacher Andy Vanfossan had a massive role in the Eagles' memorable year, guiding Underwood baseball to its first state tournament win and a Class 2A runner-up finish. He also inherited a talented girls basketball team, leading them to a Western Iowa Conference title and a regional final appearance.
For those successes, Coach Vanfossan is the 2023 KMAland Coach of the Year.
"It's been fun to see the transition of Underwood athletics," Vanfossan said. "When we moved here in 2006, it had always been primarily a football, wrestling and softball school. When you thought of Underwood, those things came up. We saw the desire and the effort put in to make Underwood a player. We've seen things grow over the last 15 years. It's been fun to be a part of."
Coach Vanfossan became head girls basketball coach this winter, replacing 2022 KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Jasmyn Flynn. He inherited a squad fresh off a state tournament trip and hardly missed a beat, guiding the Eagles to a 19-5 record, a Western Iowa Conference title and a spot in a Class 2A regional final.
"There were a lot of returning pieces," Vanfossan said. "They had put the time in and saw what it takes. It was just a matter of trying to get out of the way. We changed some things, which is hard when you have that many girls coming back with that much experience. There was a lot of teaching and communication. They bought into what we were selling, and we got a couple of bounces to go our way."
Vanfossan credits the girls' success to his assistant coach, Dre Humphrey -- a holdover from Coach Flynn's staff.
"Hundred percent of our success goes to Dre Humphrey," Vanfossan said. "He'd never call himself the head coach, but he does everything. He's passionate and great with the kids. Our relationship worked well."
Underwood's baseball success has been well-documented. The Eagles rolled through the Western Iowa Conference and postseason opponents en route to the program's third state tournament trip in program history. They weren't done there, as the Eagles collected their first ever state tournament win and ultimately finished second in Class 2A.
According to Vanfossan, camaraderie was the straw that stirred the drink for Underwood this summer.
"Nobody on the team didn't get along," he said. "You're talking about different talents and kids getting more playing time and outside influences, and we had 13 guys truly pulling for each other. Everybody was rolling in the same direction. I don't think what we did this year happens if we don't have that."
Of course, the success of Vanfossan's programs didn't magically pop up overnight. The seeds to that have been planted over several years.
"It comes down to dedication, hard work and culture," he said. "Culture is probably number one because that dictates what you're going to do. When you've been doing it long enough, the culture takes care of itself. The standard is the standard. If we do that, we don't promise anything, but we hope to provide a great experience. Those have transformed what we've done the last three years."
A St. Albert graduate, Vanfossan says a life of teaching and coaching is something he desired.
"My mom was a teacher," he said. "And I always wanted to coach. Fortunately, that's what I was able to do."
Vanfossan has had many great mentors, including Ken Schrieber, John Shorey, Lee Toole and Jim Scholten.
"I've been truly blessed with the people around me," he said. "I had the opportunity to learn and do different things. If you enjoy the game, that's great. I'm going to be 50 years old in a couple of months, but I don't feel 50. I think it's because of the great kids and people I've been around."
Vanfossan is the first Western Iowa Conference coach to claim this award since Treynor's Scott Rucker in 2015. Hear the full interview with Vanfossan below.
Previous KMAland Coach of the Year Award Winners
2022: Rowdy Evans, West Harrison
2021: Mike Klusman, St. Albert
2020: KMAland Softball/Baseball Coaches
2019: Joe Wollum, CAM
2018: Darrell Burmeister, Nodaway Valley
2017: Brian Daoust, Shenandoah
2016: Amy McClintock, Sidney
2015: Scott Rucker, Treynor
2014: Kevin Schafer, East Mills
2013: Dan Martinez, Red Oak