(KMAland) -- Three KMAland girls basketball players were unanimous All-Rolling Valley Conference selections.
Those honors went to Eva Steffensen (CAM), Quinn Grubbs (Exira-EHK) and Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK).
Breeley Clayburg (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Paige Klocke (Glidden-Ralston), Nicole Sherer (Woodbine), Charlie Pryor (Woodbine) and Maclayn Houston (West Harrison) were also first-team selections.
Tiela Janssen (Glidden-Ralston), Kiera Nichols (CAM), Amanda Newton (Woodbine), Becca Anderson (Paton-Churdan), Meredith Rich (CAM), Maggie Ragaller (Ar-We-Va), Malia Clayburg (Coon Rapids-Bayard) and Addison Erickson (Woodbine) were second-team nods. View the full teams below.
