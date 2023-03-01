Rolling Valley Conference NEW 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Three KMAland girls basketball players were unanimous All-Rolling Valley Conference selections.

Those honors went to Eva Steffensen (CAM), Quinn Grubbs (Exira-EHK) and Shay Burmeister (Exira-EHK). 

Breeley Clayburg (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Paige Klocke (Glidden-Ralston), Nicole Sherer (Woodbine), Charlie Pryor (Woodbine) and Maclayn Houston (West Harrison) were also first-team selections. 

Tiela Janssen (Glidden-Ralston), Kiera Nichols (CAM), Amanda Newton (Woodbine), Becca Anderson (Paton-Churdan), Meredith Rich (CAM), Maggie Ragaller (Ar-We-Va), Malia Clayburg (Coon Rapids-Bayard) and Addison Erickson (Woodbine) were second-team nods. View the full teams below. 

OTHER 2022-23 WINTER SPORTS AWARDS   

Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball

Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Basketball

Western Iowa Conference Basketball

IGCA All-District

IBCA All-State & All-District

Corner Conference Boys Basketball

Corner Conference Girls Basketball

Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball

Bluegrass Conference Boys Basketball

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.