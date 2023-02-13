(Lenox) -- Lenox sophomore Dylan Stein has put together a breakout year en route to his second state tournament qualification.
"I'm feeling a lot of joy," Stein said. "This is a big confidence booster. At the beginning of the season, my goal was to make it there. I made it. Now my next goal is to get on the podium."
Stein won the 132-pound bracket at Saturday's district at Interstate 35. His finals match victory came in thrilling fashion as he notched a 4-2 overtime win over Caleb Cook (Pleasantville). Stein surrendered a first-period takedown, then rode Cook out in the second period to save a point. Stein's third-period reversal tied the match, and he managed his only takedown of the match in overtime to secure the win.
"When we were hand fighting, I knew he was tired and being sloppy," Stein said. "I did a couple of snapdowns. He kept falling, and then the last one finally worked."
Stein carries a 40-3 record into the state tournament. Last year, he entered the state tournament with a 35-14 record.
"He's made the most strides out of any of them," Lenox Jared O'Riley said about Stein in a January interview with KMA. "He just keeps rolling and impresses every week."
"My teammates push me," Stein said. "If they know I'm doing something wrong, they go over it with me. I've gotten better at bottom compared to last year, and I've gotten better at neutral."
Stein drew the No. 6 seed this week. He will face either Zane Keim (Iowa Valley) or Gavin Rausch (North Tama) in his first round matchup.
Last year, Stein went 1-2 at the state tournament. This year, he comes in with a better idea of what to expect.
"I feel a lot more comfortable," Stein said. "I think I can get it done. I need to make sure I'm eating right, keeping my body nice and healthy and getting a good rest. If I can get the first takedown, I feel like I can win the match."
When it comes to goals, Stein is chasing a top five finish and some delicious treats.
"If I place in the top five, my grandma makes me a dozen cookies," he said. "That's what I'm trying to get."
Click below to hear the full interview with Stein.