(Atlantic) -- After a tough two weeks to open the season, in a defensive battle, Atlantic emerged victorious 26-0 over Shenandoah Friday.
It may not have been the prettiest win, but the Atlantic Trojans (1-2) picked up their first win of the season over the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-1) after a superb defensive effort that saw the Trojans force -42 rushing yards for the Mustangs -- including sacks.
"It's good to get a win, we're happy and excited to get in the win column," said Atlantic Head Coach Joe Brummer. "We didn't start off the best, but the defense did a really good job."
It was a scoreless first quarter that included multiple costly penalties from Atlantic negating large chunks of yardage and multiple dropped passes from the Mustangs. However, senior defensive end Jarrett Armstrong would finally spark some life into the Trojans sideline after he strip-sacked Shen quarterback Cole Scamman, scooped up the ball, and ran from 10-yards out into the end zone.
"I came off the edge, hit their offensive tackle, watched their quarterback go up, knocked it out, picked it up, and ran it in for a touchdown," said Armstrong. "I was so excited when I saw him bring it up, thinking this was my chance to score a touchdown as a defensive end."
Most of the negative rushing for Shen came from two huge sacks of -15 and -11 yards, including the strip from Armstrong, and linebacker Easton O'Brien also got home on a rush. Meanwhile, seniors Miles Mundorf and Brenden Casey also disrupted the backfield on at least one occasion.
"Armstrong played really well, Evan Sorensen, and Brenden Casey is our one guy that goes both ways," said Brummer. "We were really happy with how well they played."
"I think I did pretty good -- I could still improve on some other stuff like squeezing down and outside contain, but I think we did good as a team," said Armstrong.
Armstrong finished the night with seven total tackles, two sacks, and a tackle for loss, helping lead the Trojans' defense to allow only 83 total yards of offense. Jackson McLaren also snagged an interception in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, offensively, it was a night that featured at least three 20-plus yard plays that were called back for an offensive penalty. In total, the Trojans amassed 14 penalties on the night for over 100 yards.
"Some of them were well deserved and we were being aggressive -- we'll take some of the holding penalties occasionally, or the effort penalties, but we definitely need to cut down," said Brummer. "We just had to be smart, be disciplined, and do the right thing."
While Dante Hedrington would finally find pay dirt late in the second quarter after McLaren's interception set up a short field, the offense would come alive in the second half behind the legs of Isaac Henson, who raced to 174 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown on 17 carries.
"He takes a lot of reps in practice and he kind of does our scout team for us, because he's effective -- he's a hard worker, a good kid, and always works on his footwork in the summer and puts in the extra hours and time," said Brummer. "He was ready to step up in his role, and he did a great job."
"It's a little bit of a blur and a lot of adrenaline going through my veins," said Henson. "I don't want to sound egotistical, but putting me in, I feel like it boosted our confidence a lot with the big runs and big props to the offensive line for that."
Meanwhile, quarterback Caden Andersen finished the night 8/14 for 79 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Tanner O'Brien added 66 yards on eight totes, while Colton Rasmussen led the way receiving with two catches for 22 yards and a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
For Shenandoah, it was tough sledding as Jaydon Dickerson was the leading rusher with -9 yards on nine carries, while Scamman finished 14/30 for 125 yards and one interception. Tight end Blake Herold finished the night with 67 receiving yards on five catches and also was huge defensively with 11 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection. Meanwhile, Jade Spangler and Treyten Foster hauled in interceptions.
Next week, the Trojans look to continue their momentum against Ballard.
"Being (Class 3A), you can't sleep on any of these big schools and Ballard does a really good job, they're a phenomenally deep team as well and they're well coached," said Brummer. "We're really happy to get a win, but you've got to wake up the next day and be hungry for the next one."
Meanwhile, Shenandoah will look to bounce back against a 3-0 Red Oak team riding high off a 36-0 win over Nodaway Valley. You can check out the video interviews with Head Coach Joe Brummer, Jarrett Armstrong, and Isaac Henson below.