(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (4-2) got back in the win column with a hard-fought 54-50 victory over Atlantic (1-5) Friday.
“Overall, I’m just really proud of the guys and how they executed down the stretch,” Lewis Central head coach Ricky Torres said. “There were multiple times in the game where the shot wasn’t falling or things didn’t go our way, but I’m really proud of their resiliency and how they executed down the stretch. They didn’t give up.”
Atlantic led for the entire game until the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, when the Titans closed out a physical, low-scoring affair.
“We always preach three stops in a row,” Torres said. “Most offenses, they score three times in a row and they go on a little run. You can play defense, get three stops in a row and all the sudden you’re giving yourself a better chance of coming back in the game. We were down and we just made little checkpoints, little goals where we wanted to decrease [Atlantic’s] lead.”
Owen Thomas led Lewis Central with 13 points on the night after playing a large amount of minutes due to Colby Souther’s early foul trouble.
“We’re very well-rounded,” Thomas said. “We got eight guys and any one of them can start. They’re all kids who play hard and take pride in our basketball team.”
Lewis Central’s offense never truly got in rhythm thanks to a stout defensive effort from Atlantic, but the shots fell when it counted most for the Titans.
“We trust in each other,” Thomas said. “We were kicking the ball much better than we were the first couple quarters and we were knocking down our free throws, which helped a lot, too.”
The Trojans took a 25-21 lead into halftime and kept that lead through the third quarter, leading 39-33 at the conclusion of the third frame.
“[Atlantic is] always a tough team,” Torres said. “They’re very versatile, where they have a lot of good guards and bigs that are physical inside, so it was pretty evenly matched if you wanted to look at the stats in that aspect. They just always bring a really solid ball club.
As the fourth quarter got underway, the Titans slowly but surely chipped away at Atlantic’s lead before gaining a 44-43 advantage with less than five minutes remaining.
Curtis Witte and Nash Paulson poured in points as the clock continued to expire, while Thomas raked in offensive rebounds, giving the Titans numerous second chance baskets.
“Every time a shot goes up, Coach Torres tells us to go and get the ball,” Thomas said. “We take pride in that. We make sure that we’re at least giving a fight for every board that we see.”
After losing its two prior games by a combined margin of 49 points, the Titans righted the ship with a win they seemingly needed in the worst way.
“[The win] was awesome,” Thomas said. “We were down all three quarters, and we came back in the fourth and it felt good. [We’d suffered] two losses in a row to two pretty good teams, so to win this against another good team, it was awesome.”
This victory gets Lewis Central to 2-0 in the Hawkeye Ten, putting them in a tie atop the conference standings with Kuemper Catholic and Harlan.
“[I just want to see] improvement,” Torres said. “The whole season is a long journey. We wanna get better one game at a time and that’s been our motto ever since the start of the season.”
Lewis Central will play Freeman (NE) Saturday at 4:30 P.M. at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
View full video interviews with Thomas and Torres below.