(Treynor) -- A stellar outing in the circle from Delaney Mathews (12-7, 10-5) led Treynor to its third consecutive victory with a 8-1 defeat of Underwood (7-18, 5-11) Thursday.
“That’s probably the most efficient defensive game we’ve played in a while,” Treynor head coach Kara Huisman said. “We had a really good practice this morning, went through some situations and it showed on the field and I thought [Mathews] was really efficient on the mound.”
Mathews pitched a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits while racking up seven strikeouts.
“I think my team really came through for me on the defensive side and the offensive side,” Mathews said. “I did not do as well as I thought I would at the plate today and they really came through for me.”
Underwood broke the ice right out of the gate, as Claire Cook singled and later scored on a wild pitch.
That was the first and last time Underwood’s offense was heard from, as Mathews allowed just two more baserunners the rest of the game.
“She worked ahead in the count, which is huge,” Huisman said. “I just thought she spotted the ball really, really well. She’s continued to get better all year along and I just thought her efficiency and the amount of pitches she threw was very, very good.”
Treynor’s bats started rolling in the second when Reagan Gordon drove in a run and Clarie Schrage scored on a fielder’s choice to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.
The Cardinals executed small-ball to perfection in the fourth inning, as Schrage and Elise Winchell both bunted for hits before pulling off a double-steal.
“I just feel like it’s hard to defend speed,” Huisman said. “You’re not always gonna be able to hit the ball really hard and there’s gonna be nights when you hit the ball right at [the defense], so being able to execute the bunt is kind of critical in our game.”
With runners on second and third base, Cadence Quick laid down a safety squeeze to drive in a run. Another run scored on a passed ball to make it 4-1.
Mathews continued mowing down batters while Treynor’s offense continued scraping across runs.
In the bottom of the sixth, Addie Minahan ripped a bases-clearing, three RBI double to blow the game open and give the Cardinals a comfortable win.
“[Minahan] continued the past two weeks her bat just keeps getting hotter and hotter,” Huisman said. “She has a lot of power and she’s been very disciplined at the plate. She’s just seeing the ball really well right now.”
Treynor has now won six of its last seven games after a 6-6 start to the season.
“We built our schedule like that on purpose,” Huisman said. “We have a lot of soccer players, a lot of track girls, so we try not to go heavy early so we give them opportunities to get better. I just feel like we’re hitting our stride at the right time. We just need to clean it up, play just a little bit tighter, but I’m really happy with what I’m seeing from them.”
With the postseason just days away now, the Cardinals look to carry their momentum from recent wins and turn it into a deep tournament run.
“Our goal is to win a substate softball game and finish our season in Fort Dodge,” Huisman said.
Treynor is back in action Friday for a road date with Missouri Valley, while Underwood returns to the diamond to host Fremont-Mills Tuesday.
View full interviews with Mathews and Huisman below.