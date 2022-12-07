(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic wrestling program has lofty hopes as the 2022-23 season gets underway, and the Trojans are off to a good start thus far.
“It’s an exciting time of year,” Atlantic head coach Tim Duff said. “We had a lot of kids put in a lot of time in the offseason and we have some kids with some really high goals. We’re excited to be through the first week of competition. We saw a lot of great effort from our kids up and down our lineup. We’ve got a number of new faces in our lineup and some returners coming back with a lot of experience, so we’re kind of a diverse group.”
The Trojans fared well at the Joe Fitch Invitational last weekend, taking home second place as a team thanks to a host of individual champions.
Taye Jordan (106), Aidan Smith (113) both taking home gold in their respective weight classes at the Joe Fitch Invitational, signifying the value of practice intensity for Atlantic’s lower weights.”
“[Jordan and Smith] are pushing each other,” Duff said. “That’s how you get better in the sport of wrestling. If you can get a good practice partner, get in the room, battle and get after it, you’re not only gonna make yourself better but you’ll make your partners better, too.”
The Trojans were also dominant at the upper weights, as Brenden Cassey (195), Miles Mundorf (220) and Evan Sorensen (heavyweight) all won their individual brackets.
“We’re gonna look to them to be leaders for us,” Duff said. “We’ve got some guys in the middle that we’ve gotta continue to improve, and our seniors are doing the right things and they’re leading the right way. They’re gonna help lead us, help those younger kids improve and get better. If we do that, then we’re gonna win some duals and be in contention at some tournaments.”
Winning duals is nothing new for Atlantic wrestling.
The Trojans started their dual season 2-0, with a 39-27 win over ADM and a 51-30 victory over Earlham in the first triangular of the year Dec. 1.
While the wins are great, it’s not necessarily everything the Trojans hang their hat on.
“Success in our program is pretty simple: it’s going as hard as you can go for as long as you can go,” Duff said. “We put it on the board, we tell the kids up front, we talk about it every week… if you do that, you’re gonna be successful in our program. That’s how we want our kids to wrestle. We want our kids to get out there, scrap, get after it and empty the tank. Leave it all out on the mat.”
While Atlantic has talent and experience at several weight classes, there are still growing pains in others.
“We’re cutting our teeth on some of those young kids,” Duff said. “They’re getting some really good experience and they’re finding out what it takes to compete at a high level. Hopefully, we keep that high effort and keep battling. If we do, we’re gonna make progress and improve throughout the season.”
Atlantic gears its opening half of the season toward learning and improvement before the competition ramps up and the stakes get higher after the holiday break.
“We wanna see our kids being aggressive, hitting holes and moves so we can see if they’re making mistakes,” Duff said. “If you’re not hitting your technique and holes, it’s hard to know what to fix. We really do preach to our kids about being aggressive, opening up and being on the attack. Then, if they’re making mistakes, we can fix them.”
While early-season wins are encouraging, the Trojans still have a long way to go before getting the chance to realize their goals for the year.
“Try to win the Hawkeye Ten, try to win duals in the Hawkeye Ten night in and night out, and then when we go to tournaments, we want individuals to have success,” Duff said. “When individuals have success, the team [results] go hand-in-hand.”
Ultimately, the sky's the limit for this Atlantic team, which boasts one of the more versatile lineups across the board.
“We’re pushing to try to be the best team in the state of Iowa,” Duff said. “We want our kids to compete with the attitude that they can wrestle with anybody and they can go out and beat anybody. If you have a goal, whatever it is, as a coaching staff, we’re going to lay out a plan to get there. If we can get 14 kids all pulling the rope in the same direction, we’re gonna have a chance to accomplish those team goals.
The Trojans are back in action Thursday when they travel to Red Oak for a triangular with the Tigers and Creston before heading to the highly-anticipated Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs Friday and Saturday.
Hear the full interview with Duff below.