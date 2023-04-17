(Underwood) -- The catalyst behind one of KMAland's top wrestling programs has decided it's time to step away.
Joe Stephens spent the last 19 years at Underwood, including 13 as the head coach, where he turned the Eagles into a perennial Class 1A contender.
"(Stepping away) is really hard," Stephens said on Monday's Upon Further Review. "I knew it would be. I thought about it years ago, but I wasn't ready. As the years went on, I knew the timing was right. I wanted to do it when we still had a lot of success coming back in the lineup. Everything just lined up that it felt right, so I went with it."
A native of Centerville, Stephens was a multi-time NCAA National Tournament qualifier at Nebraska and Northern Iowa.
When his collegiate career ended, he joined Don Briggs’ staff at Northern Iowa. When Briggs stepped away in 1997, Stephens was the only assistant retained by new head coach Mark Manning -- the current head coach at Nebraska. He served in that role until 2000, when he moved to KMAland.
Long-time Underwood coach and administrator Lewis Curtis tried to lure Stephens to his program when he moved to the area, but Stephens had reservations about coaching the high school level.
"I told him I wasn't going to do high school," Stephens said. "Finally, they talked me into it. I became an assistant in 2005. I was an assistant for five years and took over in 2010."
Stephens was skeptical of the dynamics required to coach in the high school world, but he eventually made it work.
"It's completely different (from college)," he said. "You don't have the time you do in a college situation. You have a short window for a high school season. It was a learning curve, but it turned into doing things in the spring and summer. It was different going from adults to kids, but a single leg was still a single. The same thing that works for a world champion works for a first-year kid if you can get them to commit and learn."
The college background explains Underwood's aggressive and fundamentally sound philosophy.
"That's what we preached," he said. "I learned that there are certain things everybody can do regardless of how athletic they are. Everyone can be in really good shape and try to impose themselves. The techniques and skill sets can vary, but the fundamental thought is to always expand on the lead. I've been lucky the kids bought into it. They dug in."
Many great wrestlers came through Underwood's wrestling room during Stephens' run, including state champions Taylor Curtis, Andrew Foutch, Alex Thomsen, Cody Kingery, Gable Porter, Nick Hamilton, Hagen Heistand and Blake Allen.
Since 2010, Underwood wrestlers have collected 44 state medals, 13 state championships and finished in the top five of the Class 1A State Tournament team standings six times -- 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.
"There's a billion (memories)," Stephens said. "It came down to the relationships with the kids. Wrestling is a personal process. You can have great relationships with the kids. That's the best part. I hope it was a good experience for them."
Stephens also attributes his success to his assistants: Mark Lander, Jake Head, Jay Collins, Jeff Ziegler, Deion Naig, Jon Williams, Eric Rogers and Vito Agosta.
"Those guys all could have led a program by themselves," Stephens said. "The kids believed what they said and went through the door full speed. That's what it took."
Stephens has some advice for younger coaches. And it might surprise those that know the animated, high-energy coach: patience.
"Be patient," he said. "You can't control everything. You can prepare the best you can. That sounds unny coming from me because people don't pick me as that person, but the more developed your kids are, the more you can control. I never met anyone who didn't lose in their lifetime."
Stephens isn't leaving the sport entirely. He plans to assist with the newly-started Iowa Western women's program. He admits it will probably feel weird when the prep season begins in December.
"I'm going to miss being around these kids all the time," Stephens said. "I don't plan on being a ghost, but I'm not going to miss getting on a school bus when it's 20 below zero. It has to end for everybody, and this is definitely my time."
Click below to hear the full interview with Stephens.