(KMAland) -- Stanton's Jenna Stephens, Fremont-Mills' Izzy Weldon and East Mills' Emily Williams are unanimous choices to the Corner Girls Basketball First Team.
Marleigh Johnson (Stanton), Avery Dowling (Sidney), Teagan Ewalt (Fremont-Mills) and Miah Urban (East Mills) are also first-team nods.
Stanton's Leah Sandin and Hannah Olson, Sidney's Aunika Hayes and Kaden Payne, Griswold's McKenna Wiechman, East Mills' Aspen Crouse and Fremont-Mills' Ryleigh Ewalt are second-team tallies.
Abby Burke (Stanton), Emily Hutt (Sidney), Brooke Burns (Essex), Ella Thornton (Fremont-Mills), Natalie Goodman (East Mills) and Emma Barrett (Hamburg) were honorable mentions.
View the full teams below.
