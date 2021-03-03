(Lincoln) -- The Sterling and Elmwood-Murdock girls both saw their seasons come to a close at the state tournament on Wednesday.
D1: Pleasanton 52 Elmwood-Murdock 32
A slow start doomed Elmwood-Murdock a 52-32 loss to Pleasanton in a Class D1 State Quarterfinal.
"It was a good experience for our girls," Coach Paul Dwyer said. "The kids earned it. Nothing was given to us."
Pleasanton outscored E-M 17-4 in the first and never let the Knights get within reach, holding on for the victory and concluding E-M's season at 12-12.
"There weren't a lot of expectations for us," Dwyer said. "We have enough talent coming back to hopefully make these interesting."
Jayden Halferty posted 15 points in her final game. Alexis Bacon posted 14 for the Knights.
D2: Humphrey-St. Francis 73 Sterling 41
The top-seeded Flyers were to much for Sterling in the 73-41 loss in a Class D2 quarterfinal.
"Not necessarily the result we were looking for," Coach Josh Pfeiffer said. "But I'm proud of the way the girls fought through the season. We had a chance to shoot our shot against a really good team. We are happy with how things went."
Sophomore Macy Richardson paced the Jets with 15 points.
"It's a great feeling," Richardson said about ending her season at the state tournament.
Senior Katy Boldt added 14 points.
The Jets conclude their season at 15-8. This year was their third consecutive trip to state.
"Hopefully, with an offseason to work and prepare, we can make a run at coming back."
After the games, KMA Sports spoke with Richardson, Pfeiffer and Dwyer. Those interviews can be viewed below.