(Sterling) -- The Sterling football program notched a tight win last week ahead of one of their toughest tests of the season.
The Jets moved to 4-1 last week after edging Dorchester for a 24-18 victory, bouncing back from a loss to Parkview Christian.
"We always say a win is a win," Coach Brent Heusman said. "We jumped up 24-0. Then we started having some issues. We made some mistakes to let them back in the ball game, but our defense stepped up to the plate and preserved the victory. We were glad to get out of there with a victory."
Sterling has leaned on three seniors this year -- Trenton Perry, Andrew Harms and Carson McAuliffe. Juniors Jesus Gonzalez and Wyatt Rathe have also contributed to a Sterling squad that continues to improve.
"We don't have the veteran-laden team we've had the last couple of years," Heusman said. "We've had some young kids step up, so there's been some growing pains. We're happy with our record."
The Jets have no shortage of speed, led by Harms and Rathe.
"We have a couple of kids that are good track athletes," Heusman said. "If they get the ball in the open field, they do good things. Our team speed is probably our biggest asset."
Sterling has two games left in the regular season. They hope to use those to continue making strides.
"It's a physical and mental grind," Heusman said. "It's the first time going through that for some of our younger kids. We've made some mental mistakes. That comes with the territory, but hopefully, we can iron those things out and be a fine-tuned machine if we make the playoffs."
Sterling returns to action Friday night against Pawnee City.
The Indians (3-2) have one of Nebraska 6-man's top athletes -- running back Andrew Maloley. Maloley has posted 750 yards and 13 touchdowns at 12.7 yards per carry.
"They have the best player we'll see this year," Heusman said. "We had trouble stopping him last year at times. He's bigger and faster. He presents a handful on Friday night."
Aside from containing Maloley, Heusman feels his team needs precise execution to emerge victorious.
"It's going to come down to mistakes," he said. "Whichever team plays the cleanest game will come out the victor."
Check out KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.