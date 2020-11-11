(Sterling) -- The Sterling Jets are one of four teams remaining in the Nebraska Class D-6 playoffs.
The Jets' latest victory came in 54-14 fashion over Red Cloud.
"It was a hard-fought victory," Coach Brent Heusman said. "Red Cloud is the best team we've faced this year by far. It was not easy. On defense, they ran a couple of different schemes that gave us some issues. It took a while for us to figure it out, but once we got the blocking schemes figured out, we were able to get what we wanted and take control."
Sterling (9-0) has used a recipe on their way to an undefeated season that you might not expect with a 6-man team....defense.
The Jets have held opponents to only 11.3 points per game and have not allowed more than 18 points in any game. Heusman says the keys to a strong defense in the 6-man game is similar to what it takes in 8 or 11-man, too.
"A lot of it is just doing your job," Heusman said. "If you do your assignment, you can play some pretty good defense. It's pretty similar to 8 or 11, but maybe magnified a little more. If one person is in the wrong position, it can definitely get exploited easier."
Sam Boldt and Derek Buss have been the leaders for the Jets this season.
"The biggest thing for those two is having them at our disposal all year," Heusman said. "They've been able to stay healthy all year. We've tried to design some schemes to keep them out of harm's way while also allowing them to do their thing. They are dynamic when the ball is in their hands."
The Jets are only two wins away from their first state championship since 1992, but Arthur County stands in the way.
The Wolves (8-2) have a balanced offense that has thrown for 30 touchdowns with quarterback Bryce Hanna while rushing for 1,100 yards and 23 scores with Alex Worthing. Their stats are indicative of a team that is diverse on offense, which is what Heusman has seen in his preparation.
"They definitely run the whole gamut," Heusman said. "If you can think of a formation, they've probably tried it."
Arthur County's defense has been frugal, too.
"They try to do the 6-man thing where they make you go eight to 10 plays," Heusman said, "if you score, so be it. They don't allow any big plays."
As the Jets get ready for the 339-mile jaunt to Arthur, Heusman feels the biggest key for his team comes to following their assignments.
"Making sure our kids are in the right spot and doing their job," he said. "And make sure we don't get caught out of position because they will definitely find it. Our kids are going to have to trust their eyes and stay with their guys."
Sterling/Arthur County is slated for a 2:30 kickoff. The complete interview with Coach Heusman can be heard below.