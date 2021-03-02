(Sterling) -- The Sterling girls are in the state tournament for the third year in a row. They hope to put the state on notice during this trip to Lincoln.
"It's awesome and fantastic," Coach Josh Pfeiffer said. "Hopefully, this part of the process of creating sustained success and excellence. At times, it's felt like it's been two steps forward and one step back."
The Jets (15-7) qualified for the Class D2 State Tournament with a 78-61 win over Wauneta-Palisade in a district final.
"Things are starting to click well for us," Pfeiffer said. "Our pressure defense played well and our transition offense was good."
Coach Pfeiffer feels his team's biggest strength has been their discipline and toughness.
"We've been playing good basketball on a possession-by-possession basis," he said. "We've always shown flashes of potential, but we would have dry spells. Finding a way to string together successful possessions has been our biggest improvement."
Sophomore Macy Richardson leads the way for the Jets with 13.7 points per game.
"She is really strong in transition," Pfeiffer said. "She gets to the basket in the full court."
Richardson's presence on the boards has been stellar, too.
"She's a fantastic rebounder," Pfeiffer said. "Her skill set says she's a guard offensively, but her rebounding ability has her playing closer to the basketball defensively."
Guards Dakotah Ludemann (10.9 PPG) and Ella Wingert (5.7 PPG)complement Richardson on the wings.
Kaitlyn Wusk, Tara Walters and Katy Boldt have also been contributors for the Jets.
"I think we are really solid," Pfeiffer said. "There are some teams that have just one or two scorers. We have a list of girls."
Sterling will top-seeded Humphrey/St. Francis in a Class D2 State Quarterfinal on Wednesday morning. The Flyers are 22-0 this season and have won every game by 10 points or more. They are led by Nebraska commit Allison Weidner, who averages 25.2 points per contest for the Flyers.
This year's state quarterfinal is a rematch from last year, which Humphrey-SF won 60-53.
While the Jets have a tall task ahead of them, they aren't going to shy away from the challenge.
"I think we have some things going for us," Pfeiffer said. "I think we can play with anybody, but there's no question we have our hands full."
Having their hands full, also means there's no pressure, at least that's how Coach Pfeiffer is approaching it.
"Somebody asked me the other day if I was nervous," he said. "I'm really not. I think we go give it our best. If we come out on top, we are putting the whole state notice and shocking the state. If we can't get the job done, you can add us to the list of people they found a way to come out on top against."
Sterling and Humphrey-St. Francis will play Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Lincoln North Star High School. Hailey Ryerson (@HaileyRyerson) will have updates on Twitter.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Pfeiffer.