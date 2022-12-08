(Sterling) -- The Sterling girls basketball team has been focused, tough and efficient in their 2-0 start.
Sterling opened the year with a 47-43 win over defending Class D2 state champion Falls City Sacred Heart on Friday and followed with a victory over Friend on Tuesday.
"We're tough and focused on doing what it takes to get the job done," Coach Josh Pfeiffer said. "That's been our greatest asset so far. We have talent and athleticism that I like, but we don't have the depth I'd like to get to. Against Sacred Heart, the game didn't go to plan. But finding a way to execute and get the job done was nice to see."
The Jets lay claim to one of the top KMAland Nebraska girls basketball players -- Macy Richardson.
The Minnesota softball commit dropped 18 points in Sterling's win over Falls City Sacred Heart.
"She's remarkably talented," Pfeiffer said. "But from our perspective, her understanding of the game is fantastic. She sees and understands things that lead to fantastic conversations. She's a coach on the court. She's committed to making sure we do the best we can."
Aside from Richardson, seniors Gracyn Dolbow and Katy Boldt bring plenty of experience to the lineup.
Dolbow buried the go-ahead 3-pointer in the win over Sacred Heart, while Boldt led their defensive efforts in the first two games.
Lauren Harms and Ellie Lafferty complete the lineup for the Jets.
The Jets have made three state tournament appearances in the last four seasons. They have the pieces to make it four out of five, but they must first navigate through the rigors of a basketball season.
"I'm a process-oriented coach," Pfeiffer said. "We have to focus on the process. I've told them not to let this (win over Sacred Heart) be the highlight of the season. We want to use this as a launch point. We have to show up every day hungry to get better."
The Jets return to action on Thursday night against Deshler. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Pfeiffer.