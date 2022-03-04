(Sterling) -- For the fourth straight year, Sterling girls basketball will play in the Class D2 state tournament.
Coach Josh Pfeiffer’s team hopes their experience will pay off next week when they appear in their eighth state tournament and fifth since 2014.
“It’s always one heck of a ride,” Coach Josh Pfeiffer said. “Every season is that way, and when your season can end up in the tournament I think it’s even more that way.”
The Jets had plenty of expectations coming into the season with much of the talent returning from last season’s state tournament qualifier.
“We thought we had a chance to get here if we did the right things and put in the right work,” Pfeiffer added. “We went through some highs and lows throughout the season, winning some big games and coming up short in some contests. I think some of those shortcomings and adversity we faced has helped shape this team we’ve become.”
Junior Macy Richardson leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while senior Dakotah Ludemann puts in 12.7 points and grabs 5.0 rebounds per contest. Sophomore Katy Boldt, who hit nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points in their district final win over South Platte, averages 7.8 points.
“We thought we some stuff on film that they’re a respectable team with some solid players,” Pfeiffer said of the district final win. “We knew they had some players that could shoot and compete. They jumped out to a lead on us, and it wasn’t until late first quarter we took the lead for good. We are a pressure team, and that as an accumulating factor.”
Defensively is where the Jets (19-6) have really shined throughout the year. Senior Ella Wingert (3.1 steals per game), Richardson (2.9), Ludemann (2.3), Boldt (1.8) and sophomore Ellie Lafferty (1.5) all average at least 1.5 steals per game. If anybody gets past them, sophomore Lauren Harms averages 1.7 blocks per game.
The fifth-seeded Jets will play on Monday at 10:45 AM at Lincoln Northeast against fourth-seeded Anselmo-Merna (19-6).
“Defensively, they’re really strong,” Pfeiffer said. “They play a tough man defense, and they help really well. They pack the paint, and so that’s a riddle we’re going to have to solve. Try to knock down some shots, open things up and get our whole offense going.”
The Coyotes make their first state tournament appearance since 2006 and for the sixth time in school history. Offensively, they’re led by senior Jaide Chandler (13.9 PPG, 7.0 RPG) and junior Shaylyn Safranek (13.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2.0 BPG).
“Those are the main scoring options, and they are conveniently a guard and a post,” Pfeiffer said. “A real nice 1-2 punch for them and a handful. If you’re manning them, they’ll try to capitalize on a matchup opportunity. They’re pretty tough in that regard and surrounded by some good role players and are reasonably deep. We’ve got our hands full, but it starts with slowing down (Chandler and Safranek) and then finding a way to score against that tough defense.”
Hailey Ryerson (@HaileyRyerson) will have updates and coverage from Sterling/Anselmo-Merna on Monday morning. Listen to the full interview with Pfeiffer below.