(Sterling) -- The Sterling girls basketball team is one win away from a fifth consecutive trip to state.
The Jets (17-6) must get past Elmwood-Murdock in a Class D1 district final Friday night to get there. Sterling is into the district final despite not winning their sub-district. They suffered a two-point loss to Johnson-Brock in the sub-district final but managed to snag a wildcard spot.
"You want to win them all," Sterling head coach Josh Pfeiffer said. "There were some games that got away from us. Hopefully, we've used that as a learning mechanism."
The Jets are an experienced and aggressive bunch. That has played in their favor more often than not this year.
"When we're at our best, we're aggressive, confident and playing together," Pfeiffer said. "We get the defense in scramble mode and get wide-open jumpers or shots at the rim."
Coach Pfeiffer preaches the value of every possession to his team. He feels they've done that for the most part, but it's been their kryptonite in their six losses.
"If the ball's not moving, we become easy to defend," he said. "We keep the ball moving and try to put the defense in tough spots. It's essential for us to focus on the value of every possession because you never know which possession it could be (that decides the game)."
Senior multi-sport star Macy Richardson leads the Jets' well-rounded lineup. Richardson -- a four-year starter -- draws the attention of opposing defenses, which has created opportunities for Katy Boldt, Lauren Harms, Ellie Lafferty and Gracyn Dolbow.
Sterling needs another well-rounded effort Friday night when they face Elmwood-Murdock in a district final. The Knights (20-5) come in as the No. 5 seed in D1.
"You can tell they hang their hat on being scrappy," Pfeiffer said. "They try to do the dirty work. They have no real weaknesses. They play hard and well together."
Containing Elmwood-Murdock star Tatum Backemeyer is the top priority for the Jets.
"We can't let her go off," Pfeiffer said. "She's a strong 3-point shooter and good in transition. We have to keep her under control."
Aside from containing Backemeyer, finding holes in Elmwood-Murdock's defense is another top priority.
"They play disciplined team defense," he said. "We have to keep the ball and players moving. Otherwise, we'll turn into a bad offense real fast."
