(KMAland) -- Sterling picked up six first team all-district nods with the release of the Nebraska Class Six-Man District 1 awards.
Running back Trenton Peery and kicker Carson McAuliffe landed on the first team offense for the Jets while defensive lineman Tanner McDonald, defensive backs Andrew Richardson and Kody Goracke and punter Andrew Richardson earned first team defensive nods.
Quarterback Garrett Hier picked up second team honors on offense while McAuliffe was a second team pick on the defensive line. Wyatt Rathe was also tabbed as an honorable mention on offense.
Check out the complete list of honorees below.