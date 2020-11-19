(Sterling) — For the third time in school history, the Sterling football team will play for a state title.
The Jets have ran through their schedule undefeated and survived a back-and-forth semifinal contest at Arthur County last week, winning 60-58.
"We tried to stress that the competition level was moving up and that we were going to need everyone for four quarters and it would be a dog fight until the bitter end," said Head Coach Brent Heusman. "We knew it would come down to the little things. They ended up scoring one more touchdown than we did, but we were able to make six of our eight PATs and they only made two of their nine. We preached all year long how big those two points are and that came into play in a big way."
Sterling has two state championships in its history, winning it all in 1991 and 1992 in D1. To get a third title, the Jets will have to solve McCool Junction, who is 10-0 and outscoring opponents 68-13 this year.
"They have a lot of size," said Heusman. "They are very big and run three or four guys out there that are 200+ pounds and just try to physically beat you up. They've been able to do that for the most part this year. Last year, we had some trouble with their size. I think we are a little more of a better matchup for them this year, but we'll find out Friday."
The top priority for the Sterling defense will be slowing down Owen McDonald. The senior running back averages 14.7 yards per carry and has 40 touchdowns on the ground this year behind a large offensive line.
"He's quick, shifty and hard to bring down," said Heusman. "A lot of times the first guy doesn't bring him down. It's going to take a team effort defensively to slow him down."
The Mustangs have pitched two shutouts this year and have held nine of their 10 opponents below 24 points.
"Our biggest thing is going to be trying to keep them off-balance," said Heusman. "We're going to have to mix the run and the pass. Looking at the weather forecast, it should be pretty decent, so I think we'll be able to throw the ball a little bit when we need to."
Sterling and McCool Junction will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Cope Stadium in Kearney. Follow @ryanmatheny16 on Twitter for updates and look for a full recap at kmaland.com. You can hear the full interview with Heusman below.