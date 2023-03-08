(Sterling) -- Sterling’s Macy Richardson is a self-admitted competition junkie. If there’s a competition, she wants to be in it. How else to explain a Division I softball signee continuing to dominate in multiple sports other than softball?
Following another dominant basketball season, the Jets star and all-time leading scorer is the KMAland Nebraska Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“I think it was a big year,” Richardson told KMA Sports on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. “We had a lot of spots to fill. We lost some key players from last year, but everyone did good to fill their role and do their part for the team.”
Richardson, who broke then all-time scoring record in January, did a little bit of everything for Sterling this season, averaging 19.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game as the Jets went 17-7 after jumping to Class D1.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches,” the always-humble Richardson said. “I’m very thankful for them and what they do for me, but like I said, I was really hoping to make it back to state one more year.”
While the state tournament didn’t happen, Richardson did help in leading the Jets to the state tournament each of the past three years, including in her junior year when Sterling claimed third. With the physical tools on her side, Richardson says her biggest improvements came from the mental side of the game.
“My freshman year, I struggled to handle adversity effectively,” she said. “I think I’ve really grown on just being able to not only handle situations by myself, but also in helping the team and being a calming aspect on the court for everyone.”
Richardson theorizes much of that growth comes from continually putting herself in competitive situations. Along with basketball, she is a standout in volleyball, one of the state’s best track and field athletes and has signed to play softball at the University of Minnesota.
“For me, competition is really big,” she said. “That’s something I would push for younger kids. Anything you can do to put pressure on yourself, so when it comes to the big situations, it just makes it easier on you.”
Some might wonder why Richardson continues to do what she does. Her future is set at a major Division I softball program, but when it comes to one of the best athletes in KMAland Nebraska history, she wouldn’t have it any other way. And as it turns out, it’s exactly what college coaches are looking for.
“When I was talking to most of the college coaches throughout the recruiting process, they really encouraged being a multi-sport athlete,” Richardson said. “It’s a great way to be prepared mentally and physically when you get to the next level. Coaches encourage it at the next level, so I would definitely push younger kids to be a multi-sport athlete.”
Richardson joins Weeping Water’s Grace Cave and Falls City Sacred Heart’s Erison Vonderschmidt as winners of the KMAland Nebraska Girls Basketball Player of the Year winner. Listen to the full interview with Richardson below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND NEBRASKA GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2022: Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart
2021: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
2020: Grace Cave, Weeping Water