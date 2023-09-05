(Sterling) -- One of the top six-player programs in the state of Nebraska is off to another fine start.
Sterling (2-0) needed a little bit of heroics late to make it possible, but they’re undefeated through two weeks of the season.
“We like what we’ve seen so far,” Sterling head coach Brent Heusman told KMA Sports. “We’ve had some things we’ve seen. Some things we’ve liked and some areas we need to clean up as we move forward.”
While the Jets rolled to a 38-6 win in the opening week against Heartland Lutheran, it took a bit more work to get past St. Edward this past Thursday.
“We had to make a big comeback,” Heusman said. “We were down 22-6 at one point in that contest, but we rallied from behind. That definitely showed us we have some room to improve.”
The 2-0 start has Sterling on their way to what would be a sixth consecutive winning season since they started playing 6-player football in 2018. Still, Coach Heusman stresses there is plenty of work to be done.
“Both sides of the ball are a work in progress,” he said. “We have some guys that have been moved around to different positions and trying to get their feet wet and trying to figure out what’s expected of them. As the season goes along, we will definitely get better, and it will work more smoothly for us.
“We’re playing some guys in different spots on defense, and of course, when you throw new things at kids, that’s a learning curve. That’s one thing we’re trying to get through as fast as we can.”
Heusman adds that this year’s team is again led by a senior class that has plenty of experience. Jesus Gonzalez and Wyatt Rathe have been leading that four-person group.
“They’ve both started parts of the last two years, and they’ve been key contributors for us,” he said. “They’re really good leaders for us, and they’ve been encouraging the younger guys to kind of fight through this heat. They have been a nice group to work with.”
Friday night brings another opportunity to get better and another chance to grab a win. Their opponent — Hampton — already has three games under their belt with wins in Week 0 and Week 1 against Franklin and Lewiston, respectively. This past Friday, though, they fell to defending state champion Parkview Christian.
“I know their overall team speed is very good,” Coach Heusman said. “They have a lot of kids out like us. They’ve got some good numbers. and (junior Jack Bullis). I saw his stats from their first victory over Franklin, and he’s obviously a factor for them. He will be one of the main ones we’ll have to stop.”
Bullis has rushed for 448 yards and seven touchdowns, eclipsing 100 yards on the ground in two of their three games this season.
“I don’t think they’re going to trick us by any means, but we’ll have to be fundamentally sound if we’re going to keep up with them on Friday,” Heusman said. “I would say this game is probably 50-50. If we are able to execute, limit turnovers and limit penalties, we will definitely be able to slow them down on offense and give our offense a chance to score some points.
“This is a toss-up game going in. It’s going to be whoever shows up and is ready to go on Friday night.”
Brady Oltmans will have reports from Sterling/Hampton on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. KMA Sports’ coverage of Week 3 can be heard on KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight.