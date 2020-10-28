(Sterling) -- The Sterling football team had the final week of the regular season off and are excited to begin what they hope is a deep run in the playoffs.
The Jets (7-0) earned the No. 4 seed in the Nebraska Six-Man playoff bracket and will meet Southwest (4-2) to open the postseason this Friday.
“There were some advantages and disadvantages to not playing this past Friday,” Sterling coach Brent Heusman told KMA Sports. “We were able to stay healthy. The only disadvantage is if we don’t come out sharp this Friday.”
That’s rarely been the case for the Jets this year as they’ve won by an average of 48 points per game.
“Our greatest challenges came in the middle to the end of our season,” Heusman said. “The kids definitely stepped up to the plate and met those head on. It was really nice to see that, and we are playing at a high level.”
Seniors Derek Buss and Sam Boldt have been gamebreakers throughout the year and are a threat to score on any given play. The only other senior on the roster is center Kaleb Masur, who commands the offense in a big way, according to Heusman.
“He gets the linemen blocking where they need to,” he said. “It’s nice having a center who knows what’s supposed to happen on every single play. We’ve definitely leaned on those (three seniors) this year and the past four years.”
Southwest will make the 223-mile drive from Bartley to Sterling on Friday for a 4:00 kickoff. The Roughriders have leaned heavily on a balanced running game that has churned for 1,719 yards.
“They’re a pretty good-sized team,” Heusman said. “We haven’t seen a lot of size this year. These guys are definitely bigger than anything we’ve seen, and they’re multi-dimensional. They use several different formations and have some kids with some pretty good speed. It’ll be a pretty good challenge.”
Southwest is led by seniors Garrett Latimer and Brett Tryon, who have gone for 531 and 518 yards, respectively, combining for nine touchdowns.
“With their size, we’re going to have to control the line of scrimmage,” Heusman said. “They’re one of the more physical teams we’ve seen all year. We’ve preached physicality all year long, and we’re definitely going to have to bring out the physical-ness this week.
“If we come out soft, we could be in trouble. That’s the biggest thing. If we don’t come out physical and take control of the line of scrimmage they’ll present some problems. And that could cause some issues in trying to win the game.”
