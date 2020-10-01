(Sterling) -- Sterling football had been pointing to the 2020 football season as their coming out party since they first moved to the six-man game.
As it turns out, there was a reason for that. The Jets (4-0) are undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the latest Omaha World Herald state rankings.
“So far we’re off on the right foot,” Coach Brent Heusman told KMA Sports. “We only lost one starter from last year, so we were expecting good things. We thought this year would be our best year to do some good things as a team.”
There were three very big reasons for Sterling to feel optimistic about this football season, and that’s in their senior class. Sam Boldt, Derek Buss and Kaleb Masur have been key members of the Jets football team since they first stepped foot in high school.
“Each one of them has sustained a pretty major injury,” Heusman said. “That’s been unfortunate, and that’s hurt us the last couple years. You lose one or two in six-man that can definitely throw your season in a tailspin. So far, we’ve remained healthy, and those three gentlemen have been key contributors over their careers.”
Sterling meets their toughest test this Friday night when they travel to fellow undefeated Dorchester (4-0).
“When our schedule came out that game kind of jumped out at us,” Heusman said. “We played them the last game in the regular season last year, and they just missed out on the playoffs. We could see they had three or four of their key contributors coming back, and that was probably one we were going to have to be ready for.”
The Longhorns have been largely dominant in wins over Meridian, Pawnee City, Lewiston and Hampton.
“They’re multi-dimensional,” Heusman said. “They’ll line up and run power at you, or they will spread you out and get guys in space to take advantage of their team speed.”
In particular, Coach Heusman says they’ll have to have their eyes on and be ready for 6-foot-2 standout Kohl Tyser.
“He’s a big target, runs really good routes and has pretty good speed,” Heusman said. “He can definitely get behind you. Their defense flies to the football, and he is probably on of their better defenders. He really raises havoc in the backfield, and we’re going to have to account for him on most of our plays.”
KMA Sports will be in Dorchester on Friday night with Caelan Debban providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Complete coverage of week six can be heard on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
