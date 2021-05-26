(Sterling) -- Sophomore Macy Richardson didn’t get a chance at track season a year ago. She made up for lost time this past weekend.
The Sterling star captured Nebraska Class D championships in the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the triple jump to lead the Jets to a team championship.
“It’s definitely an unforgettable feeling,” Richardson said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and community.”
Richardson won the triple jump title last Wednesday with a season-best of 36-02.00.
“(That week), me and my coaches were working on lengthening my second phase (in the triple jump),” Richardson said. “Just mentally being prepared to compete at that high level. Luckily, I was able to get a good jump off.”
The next day, Richardson posted victories in the 100 and 300 hurdles, finishing with winning times of 15.36 and 46.18.
“In the prelims, (my 100 hurdles) was a little high,” she said. “The actual final I wanted to get out strong, keep the lead, stay low to the hurdle and do what I could. Thankfully, I was able to do that.”
Richardson’s strong weekend performance, combined with Dakota Ludemann placing fifth and seventh in the 100 and 200, helped the Jets claim the Class D team championship.
“It’s really cool,” Richardson added. “I really have to thank my coaches for that one. They helped me get to where I got. And my teammates for pushing me every day in practice. I’ve got to give it to them.”
Listen to the full interview with Richardson from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.