(Sterling) -- Sterling senior Andrew Harms ended the high-school portion of his track career as a two-time state champion and as the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week.
The Doane signee was the Nebraska Class D state champion in the 110 hurdles and contributed to the winning 4x400 meter relay last weekend.
"It sounds pretty good," Harms said about being described as a state champion. "I had never thought about it until this weekend. It feels pretty good. It (his hard work) didn't pay off for the first three years, but everything I worked for has shown."
Once a distance runner, Harms made the switch to hurdles last year.
“I’d always been running, but it was usually distance from before I could even remember,” he said. “I was always running distance or just random 5Ks. It wasn’t until halfway through last year when I switched to hurdles. I always kind of wanted to go somewhere to run track for distance, but that really wasn’t my specialty.”
He never expected to have this sort of success in the hurdles.
"I didn't think too much of it," he said. "The big turning point was at the beginning of the season. I figured out the competition was less strong and I had improved a lot. That was a turning point."
Harms continued to improve throughout the season. Those improvements showed at state when he laid down a 15.32 in the 100-meter hurdles to collect a state title.
"I had a pretty good block start," he said. "I went over the first hurdle pretty cleanly. That set the tone for the rest of the race. I usually get out fast. The middle is probably the worst part, but I kick it in over the last few hurdles. My mind was everywhere. I was in awe because I didn't expect too much from that race."
Harms also partnered with Jesus Gonzalez-Castillo, Wyatt Rathe and Collin Kinney to win the 4x400.
"The secret was everyone doing their part," Harms said. "We had a great start from Jesus. He had a great leg. Wyatt held that leg. I think the best leg was from Collin. He got us ahead, which set the tone for my leg."
Hear the full interview with Harms below.