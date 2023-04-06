(Sterling) -- A distance runner turned hurdler, Sterling senior Andrew Harms is set to take his talents to the next level with Doane College.
“I kind of always wanted to go to Doane,” Harms told KMA Sports. “My sister went there, and she really enjoyed it. I went to the track camps the last couple years, and I always felt like they really worked well with you.”
Harms thought his future resided in the world of distance running until last year when something clicked in the hurdles.
“I’d always been running, but it was usually distance from before I could even remember,” he said. “I was always running distance or just random 5Ks. It wasn’t until halfway through last year when I switched to hurdles. I always kind of wanted to go somewhere to run track for distance, but that really wasn’t my specialty.”
To that point, Harms says that he was generally the token distance runner for the Jets because they wanted to pick up points at a track meet. Now, they’ve learned they can get even more points from his work in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
“I think it’s coming along,” Harms said. “I’ve been running 300s for a little bit longer than I have the 110s, but I think it’s been progressing pretty well, especially since it’s kind of hard to practice since we don’t have a track.”
He’ll have ample opportunity to practice when he gets to Doane.
“I’m excited to try the 400 hurdles and the 60 hurdles,” he said. “My parents and my coaches have really helped me through a lot in the hurdles and getting accustomed to them.”
Listen to the full interview with Harms in the audio file below.