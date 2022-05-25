(Sterling) -- Sterling superstar Macy Richardson came home with two more state championships and four top three finishes this past weekend at the Nebraska State Track & Field Championships. Today, Richardson is the KMAland Nebraska Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Richardson, who won three state championships as a sophomore in 2021, took both the 100 hurdles and triple jump in Class D this past Saturday. She also finished second in the 300 hurdles and was third in the long jump the day before.
“We got a triple jump and hurdling coach this year, so I was able to make a couple improvements with times and distances,” Richardson told KMA Sports. “I ended up getting my new PR in the 100 hurdles and triple jump at state. Definitely having a coach has helped me improve in jumps and times.”
And that’s a scary proposition for opponents that watched Richardson emerge in her sophomore season with titles in the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the triple jump.
“For my jumps, we’ve worked on my arms a lot,” Richardson explained. “Staying tall through the board. That’s really helped me. I normally go through and lean down a little bit, and that made my jumps a little bit shorter.
“For hurdles, I worked on my lead and trail leg this year. Getting my lead leg to snap down and my trail leg to follow around quicker has helped me a lot this year.”
While Richardson was busy thriving in the hurdles and jumps, her teammate and senior Dakotah Ludemann took fourth in the 100 and eighth in the 200 to help the Jets to 40 points and a runner-up finish in Class D.
“Going into state, we knew we had a chance to do well,” Richardson said. “It’s just a great opportunity to be there and compete against some of the best athletes. I knew it was going to be tough, so I was pretty excited to come out with four medals.”
Richardson is the first KMAland Nebraska Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Listen to the full interview with Richardson from Wednesday’s UFR below.