(Corning) -- A dominant effort in every facet of the game and the Sternberg Brothers, Inc., led AHSTW (3-0, 2-0) to a 28-0 victory over Southwest Valley (2-1, 1-1) Friday.
Big stops on defense, big plays on offense and commanding special teams propelled the Vikings to remain unbeaten on the season.
“That was a team victory to a tee,” AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris said. “[Southwest Valley] is a really good team and I thought we battled really hard. They threw some different stuff at us, made us uncomfortable, but the guys stuck together, they communicated through it and sometimes you just gotta have players make plays, which happened.”
For the third time in as many games, Kyle and Luke Sternberg stole the show for AHSTW, but it wasn’t without the contributions of every player on the Vikings offense.
“We got the ball to our playmakers in space,” Harris said. “When we put it in the air [with Kyle], it allows Luke to be dynamic in the backfield. They gotta complement each other and they want to complement each other.
QB Kyle Sternberg recorded a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, while RB Luke Sternberg found the end zone twice on the ground.
“We had to stay really disciplined, and I thought we did a good job of that,” Kyle Sternberg said. “I couldn’t thank my [offensive line] enough for letting me have time and letting me get [the ball] to my playmakers.”
After both teams’ first possession stalled out, Kyle Sternberg hit Cole Scheffler for a 44-yard gain to put AHSTW deep in Southwest Valley territory. Three plays later, Sternberg found the endzone on a 35-yard scramble to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
After forcing a turnover on downs, AHSTW walked right down the field, going 79 yards in nine plays, capped off by a goal line plunge from Luke Sternberg.
Southwest Valley made two trips to the red zone in the first half, but came away scoreless at the hands of a stout AHSTW defense.
“There were a lot of times where [Southwest Valley] had some really good drives, but being able to stay strong and not let them in the end zone, that was great,” said Luke Sternberg, who played both offense and defense Friday.
After suffering a nagging injury in the first half, Southwest Valley QB Evan Timmerman sat out the entirety of the second half. The Timberwolves struggled to find any rhythm, allowing the AHSTW defensive front to wreak havoc in the backfield.
“Where your focus is, your energy follows,” Harris said. “You might be a little tired or a little sore, but if you focus on that, they’re gonna punch one in. Our [defense] was able to buckle down, make plays and stay disciplined.”
AHSTW’s offense continued rolling in the second half. Midway through the third quarter, Nick Denning caught a pass from Kyle Sternberg in the flat and broke free for a 36-yard touchdown.
Denning, Scheffler and Brayden Lund consistently helped the Vikings move the chains throughout the game.
“They’re all dogs,” Luke Sternberg said. “They come ready to play and everyone on this team can make a play. We’re not selfish. Every touchdown is all of our touchdown. We have trust in everyone to get out there and get in the end zone.”
Luke Sternberg capped off the scoring for the Vikings with a 27-yard touchdown run in the waning minutes of the game.
At 3-0, AHSTW sits tied atop Class A District 7 with Mount Ayr, which beat Riverside 41-15 Friday.
Next week, the two squads will face off in a pivotal matchup.
“[Mount Ayr] is gonna be well coached and they’re gonna be ready for us,” Harris said. “They’re also gonna be really physical, so we gotta heal up first, break some film down and be ready for another physical game”
In a home game that could have a surfeit of playoff implications, the Vikings will try to avenge their 25-6 falter to Mount Ayr a year ago.
“We’re gonna keep working at practice and getting better each day,” Kyle Sternberg said. “We’ll heal up and watch film, make sure our bodies are right and then see what they have for us.”
View full interviews with Harris, Kyle Sternberg and Luke Sternberg below.