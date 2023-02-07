(Treynor) -- Treynor girls basketball dominated from start to finish en route to a 59-25 victory over Underwood Tuesday in the regular season finale.
The Class 2A No. 10 Cardinals (19-2) smothered the Class 2A No. 9 Eagles (17-3) defensively to win in emphatic fashion, avenging their loss earlier in the season.
“I’m very, very pleased,” Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. “We started off fast last time, and to [Underwood’s] credit, they crept back. Tonight, our girls were not gonna take foot off the gas. I was really excited for tonight because I knew we had prepared well. These girls are playing well and it’s just the time we wanna be playing well. They had a chip on their shoulder, they don’t like to be the underdog and they felt they were the underdog tonight. They wanted to prove that they were ready to fight.”
Clara Tiegland and Nora Konz were the game’s leading scorers with 17 points apiece.
“We just wanna play our best basketball possible in the postseason,” Tiegland said. “[We want to] not force anything, play as a team and work our hardest. That’s what we [did tonight].”
Tiegland’s success on the offensive end came as a result of her relentless defense to produce a memorable performance on senior night.
“This team is great,” Tiegland said. “I really couldn’t have done it without them. I love everything about this team and the coaching staff. They really do it all for us. It’s really amazing to be able to have these performances with these people. I wouldn’t wanna do it with anyone else.”
Treynor took an early lead and never relinquished it, forcing over 30 turnovers with suffocating defense throughout the evening.
While the offense remained relatively quiet through the first two quarters, Treynor still took a 25-14 lead into halftime thanks to its defensive effort.
The Cardinals came out firing in the third quarter, knocking down six three-pointers to blow the game open and take a 46-21 advantage into the fourth.
“In the second half, we started moving more on offense,” Konz said. “We got a lot more open shots and we started hitting threes. That really helped out.
As the fourth quarter wore on, Treynor continued racking up steals and transition buckets, allowing them to cruise to victory.
Treynor hopes this massive win will catapult them into a deep postseason run, but still, the Cardinals remain focused on the task at hand and refuse to look too far ahead, despite being the favorite to make the state tournament from its region.
“The mindset is one game at a time,” Chapman said. “We have ACGC or Ogden. Saturday, we’ll go see them and see what troubles they’ll present for us. Our girls know it’s one game at a time. They like to practice. They’re a great group, a fun group, and when you have talent like that with a fun group, a lot of good things can happen.”
Treynor will host either ACGC or Ogden in regional action Feb. 14 at 7 P.M.
View full video interviews with Tiegland, Konz and Chapman below.