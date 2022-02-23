(Council Bluffs) -- A series that has long leaned one way went the other on Wednesday night, and with it Underwood clinched their first state tournament appearance since 2004.
The Eagles (22-2) knocked off their arch nemesis Treynor (21-3), 35-21, in a Class 2A regional final, winning the season series and ending an 18-year drought at the state tournament. No. 7 seeded Underwood will play again Wednesday morning at 10 AM against No. 2 Denver in a 2A state quarterfinal.
To get there, though, Coach Jasmyn Flynn’s team had to put together one of their stingiest defensive performances of the season, holding Treynor to just 21 points while forcing 13 turnovers, grabbing 11 steals and swatting seven shots.
“We just stuck to what we did,” Coach Flynn said. “Our rotations were really good, and the girls did a really good job with what we’ve been working on.”
The Eagles held Treynor star Clara Teigland to just two points and had three quarters of five points allowed or less.
“Clara Teigland and Alexa Schwartz are their best shooters,” sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen said. “Our goal was to face guard them and make them make mistakes. Overall, just make it so they can’t shoot.”
While the Underwood defense stayed stingy, the offense found just enough. Jacobsen finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Eagles in the win.
“We just had to keep our composure, stay strong and not get in our heads,” Jacobsen said. “Just control what we were doing.”
Senior Kendra Kuck was the only other player to reach double figures, posting 10 points of her own in the defensive slugfest.
“It means a lot,” Kuck said. “I’m really proud of our team and the way we composed ourselves during the game. It was a really good win for us.”
Composure was an oft-repeated word postgame as the Eagles celebrated their fourth trip to state in school history, joining the 2002, 2003 and 2004 teams. Fact is, Underwood was right in this position one year earlier.
A 22-10 fourth period, though, gave Treynor a come-from-behind win and the state tournament spot Coach Flynn’s team coveted.
“We were so close last year,” Jacobsen said. “It feels great to go this year, and I’m so happy to be able to make it for Kendra’s senior year.”
While Jacobsen worked the paint, freshmen reserves Tieler Hull and Hailey Stangle worked the defensive perimeter alongside starting junior Aliyah Humphrey. Hull, Humphrey and Stangle switched between the Teigland assignment, frustrating the junior standout into a tough offensive night.
“The freshmen, we work them really hard in practice and put them on our best girls,” Coach Flynn added. “They had the confidence, and they came in and did their job.”
Underwood trailed just once (1-0) and were tied at 10, but — much as they did 15 days earlier in their second regular season meeting — the Eagles controlled the pace, the game and the scoreboard.
“That (previous win) was huge for our girls to realize (Treynor) can be beat,” Flynn said. “The Underwood/Treynor (rivalry) has been going on long before I got here, so for us to put a stop to it is really fun.”
The Eagles now prepare for a state tournament trip 18 years in the making. The last Underwood girls basketball team to play in Des Moines in the state field won the 2004 state title — their second straight after the 2003 team also won the championship.
“I think we’ll do well,” Flynn said. “I think we’ve already planned to make it there, so we had it on our minds. I think we’ll come out just like we came in tonight.”
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Flynn, Jacobsen and Kuck below.