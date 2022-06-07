(Greenfield) -- The Nodaway Valley baseball team is off to a 5-0 start behind an unwavering pitching rotation that has rarely missed.
Coach Dan Jameson's squad has cruised to victories over Creston, Southwest Valley, Wayne, Martensdale-St. Marys and Lenox by a combined 23-4. The latter three of those contests have been shutout victories, too.
"We're just doing one game at a time," Jameson said. "But our pitching has been pretty solid, and the defense has been making plays in the field. We've had a few issues, but we're playing solid right now."
The Wolverines' pitching rotation has not surrendered an earned run so far. They've also only scattered 12 hits and 17 walks in 35 innings.
Caelen and Boston DeVault have been the catalysts for Nodaway Valley's dominant pitching. Caelen has thrown 20 1/3 innings with 38 strikeouts on seven hits, while Boston has allowed just four hits and fanned 22 in 14 innings.
"Any night they get on the hill, they're going to compete extremely hard and make it tough on opponents," Jameson said. "They've been firing in well. They both have an array of pitches. We have to keep progressing."
That same combo has paced the Nodaway Valley offense, too.
Caelen is currently hitting .500 while Boston hits .357. Paul Berg, Tyson Ross, Elliot Cooney, Nathan Russell, Mathew Weber, Dax Kintigh and Jase Davidson have also been steady contributors.
"We've done a good job of taking pitches," Jameson said. "We're staying patient, getting on the bases and running the bases effectively. We had production in the bottom of the order against Lenox. We have to see that progress and keep pushing it along."
The Wolverines' fast start has them at the top of the Pride of Iowa Conference. However, they've got some tough games ahead. They still have to resume a suspended game with Bedford and have upcoming tilts with Southeast Warren (Tuesday), Mount Ayr (Friday) and Southwest Valley (June 16th).
Coach Jameson hopes his team can continue the things that brought them success in the first five games.
"We just need to continue attacking the strike zone," he said. "We also need to keep the bats coming along. We still need to get some timing down, but it's coming along."
Check out the full interview.