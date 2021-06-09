(Lenox) -- The Lenox softball team has maneuvered its way through the first half of the 2021 season with a 9-3 record with some bumps, learning moments and stellar pitching.
"The first week went really well," Coach Mandy Stoaks said. "We've had some setbacks to some state-rated teams, but now we can learn from those and get back to work."
All three of the Tigers' defeats are at the hands of state-ranked squads -- Southeast Warren (1A No. 6), Mount Ayr (2A No. 10) and Atlantic (3A No. 8).
"We just didn't play up to our potential against Southeast Warren and Mount Ayr," Stoaks said.
Lenox owns wins over Sidney (twice), Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley, Riverside (twice), Fremont-Mills and Bedford. The Tigers are ranked No. 15 in Class 1A.
Senior pitcher TJ Stoaks has been grabbing headlines for the Tigers this season with eye-popping numbers. The Indian Hills commit owns 121 strikeouts and 1.27 ERA in 77 1/3 innings this year. Stoaks has 35 total strikeouts in her last two outings, including 22 in the Tigers' extra-inning win over Riverside on Monday night.
"She worked in the offseason on getting her pitches to move," said Coach Stoaks -- TJ's mother. "We've really been concentrating on that. Hopefully, she can continue to be a leader in the ring. She's the emotional leader of our team. When she's doing well, everybody looks to her."
Offensively, Stoaks is hitting .375 with eight RBIs in 32 at-bats. Eighth-graders Sadie Cox and Zoey Reed have flourished in Coach Stoaks' lineup so far. Cox leads the team in batting average (.424), on-base percentage (.512), slugging percentage (.697), home runs (2) and RBIs (14). Reed, meanwhile, is hitting .351 and swiped five bags in as many tries.
"They swing the bat hard and with quickness," Stoaks said. "They love to play ball. Sadie had never caught. We transformed her into our catcher, and she has done well. Zoey is playing shortstop. That's a big step for an eighth-grader, and she has fit in there well."
McKinna Hogan, Cadence Douglas and Caitlyn Mayne are also vital parts of the Tigers' offense that currently hits .254 as a team.
"We have a balanced lineup," Stoaks said. "We have two seniors, two juniors, two sophomores, a freshman and two eighth-graders. They improved from when we first started practice. That's all I ask."
The Tigers return to action on Wednesday against East Mills. They still have CAM (Thursday), Central Decatur (Friday) and the Creston Tournament (Saturday) this week.
"We just have to learn from our mistakes, make ourselves better day-by-day, grow and improve on that."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Stoaks.