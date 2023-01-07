(Underwood) -- The staples of Treynor boys basketball showed on Friday night as the Cardinals beat Western Iowa Conference rival Underwood for the 12th consecutive time.
Treynor basketball has prided itself on two things during Scott Rucker's nearly two-decade long stint as head coach: stellar defense and unselfish offense. The Cardinals (7-3) followed both of those to a tee to claim a 51-44 win.
"We were just steady," Rucker said. "We haven't been steady all season with our emotions and play. I thought we did a better job. It wasn't perfect, but we were steady."
Treynor opened the game with a 12-6 first-quarter advantage and took a 27-15 lead into halftime. The Cardinals grew their advantage to as large as 40-22 in the third quarter, but Underwood (6-2) trimmed the deficit to as little as seven but never got any closer.
The Cardinals finished the night with four scorers in double figures.
"That's how we've done it the past 16 or 17 years," Rucker said. "We're at our best when we have a lot of guys that can score."
Ethan Dickerson led Treynor with 12 points. Alan Young had 11, and Ethan Konz and Jace Tams added 10 points each.
"We wanted to get after it," Young said. "We had a disappointing night Tuesday (against AHSTW). We wanted to bounce back."
"Tuesday showed our weaknesses," Dickerson said of his team's loss to AHSTW. "Tonight showed how we worked on them."
The 6-foot-8 Dickerson was a nightmare for Underwood's offense with eight rebounds and eight blocks.
"I had to know when to block because I didn't want to get in foul trouble," Dickerson said.
Dickerson drew Treynor's top defensive assignment: guarding Underwood's Jack Vanfossan.
"He changed so many shots around the rim," Rucker said about Dickerson. "It allowed us to get extra possessions and made it hard on them."
Vanfossan highlighted Underwood's night with a game-high 18 points. Alex Ravlin chipped in eight in the Eagles' loss.
Treynor's win was a needed rebound after a tough loss to AHSTW on Tuesday. The road doesn't get easier as the Cardinals host 1A No. 1 Grand View Christian on Saturday.
"I like the attitude our kids have taken," Rucker said. "We need to get some things exposed. We love playing these games right after break. We love another chance to get better. It's another team that will show us things we need to work on."
Click below to hear more with Young, Dickerson and Coach Rucker.