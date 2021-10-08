(Plattsmouth) -- In a highly anticipated, state-ranked matchup, the Plattsmouth Blue Devils walked away with a win over Waverly 21-14.
The Blue Devils relied on a stout defensive performance, and relied on offensive depth to squeak out with a hard-earned victory.
"It's just ecstatic, just so happy for the kids because we work so hard, and we ask them to work hard," Head Coach Bob Dzuris said. "When they get rewarded for it, it's fun to see and very rewarding."
Plattsmouth was able to strike first in the initial quarter of play as running back Christian Meneses continued his ground dominance ripping off a 75-yard touchdown run on the Blue Devils first offensive play of the game.
"He's just a tough kid, in the second and third quarter, it was tough sledding for him, we didn't give him any open looks," Dzuris said. "But, when we had the ball in scoring territory here at the end of the game, Coach (Steve) Owens up the booth said, 'give number 1 the ball, instead of passing it,' because when you're on your third quarterback, the one thing you don't want to do is be passing it every down."
Meneses would finished the night with 170 rushing yards on 25 carries, and the touchdown run as well.
"It was insane, it was a whole team effort, not just me," Meneses said. "The o-line played lights out, we had a backup quarterback coming in, he played well too, and the defense shutout pretty much the entire second half."
Meneses also shouted out his offensive line for some of the holes that were given to him throughout the night.
"I want to say all of them, Dylan Eby, Ben Yoder, Auston Sohl, Evan Miller, (and) Iyan Martn-Morrison, all of them put in great work," Meneses said.
However, at the quarterback position, starter Nate Kramer missed his second-straight game, and that meant the backups were called up. Gabe Villamonte played in the first half for the Blue Devils, but after being diagnosed with a concussion at halftime, T.J. Fitzpatrick entered the game during the second half.
"They may not get as many reps in practice as they need to play in a big game like this," Dzuris said. "But they were ready for the action, and I'm just very proud of them. The offensive linemen always tell these guys 'hey, we got you're back,' and that really I think puts those quarterbacks at ease."
Both quarterbacks would dish out a touchdown pass on the night, and Fitzpatrick completed all three of his pass attempts.
For Waverly, quarterback Cole Murray had a solid performance going 11/18, with 135 yards through the air as well as two first half touchdown tosses, including a 66-yard bomb to Riley Marsh in the first quarter.
Vikings running back Garrett Jenkins took the most carries scampering for 78 yards on 12 carries.
However, in the second half, it was all defenses for both sides. Plattsmouth was forced to punt on their first four drives of the second half. However, Waverly's offense was seeing little success against the Blue Devils defense.
"We're dogs man, we're dogs, we've been like this all year, and even last year," Fitzpatrick said. "We keep fighting until the end, and we're never going to give up, and I'm proud of them."
The Blue Devils were able to force two straight punts themselves after Fitzpatrick himself picked off a pass in the third quarter setting the momentum in favor of Plattsmouth.
"You shut a team down in the second half, and we feel we should be good enough to find a way to win," Dzuris said. "We've been pleased with our defense all night, and all year. You know it was up and down, it was bumpy, and you got to give Waverly credit for that."
The Blue Devils were able to bring down Murray four times throughout the game with Kevin Winscot, Cameron Aughenbaugh, and Caleb Wiseman all getting after the quarterback.
Then, when it seemed to be in dead lock and Plattsmouth had totaled just 57 yards of offense throughout the entire second half, Fitzpatrick summoned a little Fitz-magic and with 22 seconds left, hooked up with wideout Owen Prince in the end zone on a go-ahead touchdown to make it 21-14, and cap off a 57-yard drive.
"We told him (Fitzpatrick) where we thought we needed to throw, we needed to put the ball clear to the outside to make it safe, to where we catch it or no one catches it," Dzuris said. "Obviously (Riley) Marsh is a great athlete, he got to the ball, as well as Owen, he's a great athlete, and I don't know if it was the timing or the jump, if it was desire, or what it was, but we found a way to pull that ball away from (Marsh) and score."
With the 21-14 win, the Blue Devils stay perfect at 7-0, and 3-0 in District 3 play. Next week, Plattsmouth takes on Beatrice who suffered a tough 28-26 loss this week against Seward.
For the Vikings, they fall to 4-3 on the year and 1-1 in District 3 play, and look to bounce back next week against Crete, who suffered a 48-7 loss to Norris this week.
You can find the full interviews with Coach Dzuris, Meneses, and Fitzpatrick below.