(Essex) -- Suffocating defense and a rotation loaded with experience has led Essex to a 2-2 start to the 2022-23 season.
The Trojans are already halfway to its win total from a season ago, showing marked improvement from game to game.
“First off, these girls fight,” Essex head coach Logan Sampers said. “They play hard for the whole game in every game, no matter the score. From last year, so many of them have made such big strides that I didn’t really expect.”
Essex’s defense has been the key to its success.
“We put in a new press this year,” Sampers said. “I think this new press has been a big factor in that. Talking on defense has also been one of the areas we’ve improved the most. Our press and our communication [have been great].”
That communication has led the Trojans to rack up 62 steals in just four outings; an average of 15.5 per game. The steals are evenly distributed amongst all of Essex’s stat sheet, with all five players in the starting lineup having forced at least 10 turnovers this season.
“We run a defense where everybody kind of has their job and they do that job well,” Sampers said. “Sometimes, with substitutions, we bring in our younger girls and one of those girls might have to play in a spot where they normally wouldn’t, but they do it because of our rotation and because they’re needed there, and then they do that job very well and very effectively.”
Offensively, Brooke Burns has been the star for Essex. The standout guard is the team’s leading scorer, averaging just over 13 points per game thus far in her junior campaign.
“[Burns] is a very hard worker, she’s awesome,” Sampers said. “She’s one of those players that I can always count on to be in the right place and be a leader on the court and help her teammates out. [When her] teammates maybe aren’t having the best night or we’re down in a tough stretch of the game, she’s always ready to bring those girls back. This year, I’ve put a lot on her, and she understands that… but those games where it’s close, she sparks us.”
While Burns holds the keys in the scoring column, Essex’s lone pair of seniors, Olivia Baker and Brianne Johnson, serve as the team’s glass cleaners.
In the first four games of the year, Baker and Johnson have combined for 66 rebounds, which is nearly half of the team’s total.
“[Baker and Johnson] are two of the hardest workers I know, no kid is going to outwork those two,” Sampers said. “They’re good at being in the right spot. This is their fourth year of varsity basketball, so they’ve been doing this for a few years. It just comes down to hard work and they’re not gonna let anybody get them out of the way. On offense and defense, they’re getting to where they need to be, getting in position and grabbing those boards.”
The opening stretch of the new season has afforded Essex two wins over Hamburg, a close loss to Bedford and hard-fought, but blowout loss to Fremont-Mills.
With the season still as young as it is, Essex is still solidly in contention in the Corner Conference.
“We wanna compete,” Sampers said. “It’s gonna be tough. Being a small team, we’re gonna have to do a lot of things the right way. We’re gonna need to stay out of foul trouble, we’re gonna have to make some baskets and play amazing defense. But, that being said, those things can be done. We’re gonna set some goals, try to accomplish them and see what happens… maybe get some of those games people don’t think we’ll get.”
One of those games comes up next for the Trojans, when they take on defending conference champion Stanton (4-0), which Essex sees as a chance to achieve its goals against a team that has been a Corner Conference juggernaut in recent years.
“We want to build off last year’s success in the conference,” Sampers said. “We got two wins last year in the conference, and this year we already have two right now going into the break, so it’d be nice to increase that win total, and we have a lot of opportunities to do that going forward, so it’s good to have those opportunities.”
Essex hosts Stanton Tuesday at 6 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Sampers below.