(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs.
The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).
The most recent victory for Clarinda was a 56-27 state first round win over Roland-Story – their first postseason win since 2014.
“I thought it was our most complete game we’ve played all year,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins told KMA Sports. “All three phases. We took away their run game, we established the run and special teams had good kick coverage and we were productive on kick return. We need to keep building on that.”
One aspect that has been building over the last several weeks is a dynamic run game that has seen Tadyn Brown run for 900 yards and 17 touchdowns over the last three games. That has the senior at 1,378 yards and 20 scores for the year while averaging 9.8 yards per carry.
“The guys up front are really putting in the work,” Bevins said. “They’ve been watching film and understand where they are supposed to go and where to put their bodies. They might not be the biggest kids on the field, but they know where the ball is supposed to go and where to put their bodies to get in the way.”
Bevins says junior left tackle Jase Wilmes and junior center Eli Vorhies have been spearheading the line while sophomores Bryson Harris, Jaxon Miers and Mason Nally have also been impressive in opening up holes for Brown.
“All five of those guys play as a unit,” he added. “The running game goes as they go, and if they keep getting themselves in the way, we’ll keep having success.”
It will be paramount for the run game to continue its success this week as they make the long road trip to Rock Rapids to meet top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0). The Lions have an offense and defense that rank among the top two in scoring in all of Class 2A, averaging 46.6 points per game (2nd) while allowing just 5.7 (1st).
“They’re a very big team,” Bevins said. “Very big and fast. Those two things together are very dangerous, obviously. Those are things we’ll have to be aware of as we step on the field on Friday. They kind of go as their quarterback goes, and hopefully we can keep him bottled up and make someone else beat us”
The quarterback is senior and Iowa commit Zach Lutmer, who was recruited as an athlete and brings solid size (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) and plenty of speed. He’s rushed for 837 yards and 15 touchdowns and thrown for 976 yards and 12 touchdowns without any interceptions. Junior Graham Eben is another offensive threat with a team-best 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground while junior Reece Vander Zee is a big threat on the outside with 23 receptions for 577 yards and seven touchdowns.
The state’s top-ranked defense is also led by Lutmer, who figures to play on that side of the ball in college. He has 36.0 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss while senior Kayden Van Berkum leads the team with 9.0 TFLs, and Vander Zee and Eben have both snagged three interceptions apiece.
“They’re a 4-3 team, 4-4 at times,” Bevins said of the CL/G-LR defense. “They’re very disciplined and aren’t chasing running backs very often. We’ve got to get them going one way and get the ball going the other way. Hopefully, we can loosen up the box with (receivers) Isaac (Jones), Adam (Johnson) and Levi (Wise) and see what happens.”
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock is also among the top two in Class 2A in another category – scoring margin. They’ve outscored their opponents by an average of 40.9 points per game, which ranks second in the class to Williamsburg (41.1). Simply staying in the game is easier said than done, but it is Coach Bevins’ main key.
“When we played Underwood, they scored 28 points in five minutes,” he said. “We can’t have a scenario like that happen. We have to manage the situation and understand where we’re at and do our responsibilities. If we do those things, we’ll be all right.”
Ethan Hewett will have the play-by-play of Clarinda at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock on Friday evening from Rock Rapids. Listen to the Class 2A second round contest on the KMAX-Stream linked here.
Check out the full interview with Bevins linked below.