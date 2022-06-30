(Glenwood) -- Glenwood baseball is riding its hottest stretch of the season as the postseason nears.
The Rams (15-9 overall, 12-7 Hawkeye Ten Conference) have won seven straight following a doubleheader sweep at Kuemper Catholic on Wednesday night.
“I think people have been throwing the ball well off the mound,” Coach Kurt Schulz told KMA Sports. “That’s always real helpful, and we’re hitting the ball pretty well most of the games.”
Glenwood has won a number of different ways during their streak, claiming dominant wins over Atlantic (12-0), Shenandoah (14-4), St. Albert (11-4) and Kuemper (11-6) and low-scoring victories over Red Oak (4-2), Abraham Lincoln (2-0) and Kuemper (5-4). The streak came immediately after losing six of seven.
“I think we’re seeing a little more cohesiveness,” Schulz said. “I think what we keep trying to instill in them is that we’ve got to play good defense. We can’t leave our pitcher hanging out there for very long.”
The Rams pitching staff has been led by sophomore Kayden Anderson, junior Risto Lappala and senior Jayme Fritts. Anderson has 50 strikeouts and 14 walks over 37 2/3 innings while pitching to a 3.72 ERA. Lappala has thrown 35 innings, struck out 32 and posted a 2.20 ERA. And Fritts – a southpaw – has 27 innings, a 2.33 ERA and 27 strikeouts.
At the plate, Anderson leads the team with 64 total bases and has a .486/.613/.914 hitting line that includes eight doubles, six home runs and two triples among 34 total hits.
“(Kayden is) definitely hitting with more power this year,” Schulz said. “I’d say his average is similar to last year, but he’s hitting the long ball a little bit better.”
Fellow sophomore Trent Patton has also been hot at the plate, posting a team-best 11 doubles with two triples and two home runs among 37 hits while slashing .474/.523/.744.
“(Trent) has stepped up,” Schulz said. “He’s another sophomore that has some home runs, some triples and leads us in doubles. Says a lot about a big guy. He’s a pretty good-sized individual, and he runs well and hits the ball hard.”
Other regulars hitting over .300 at the plate this season include Fritts (.400/.476/.588), and juniors Jason Colpitts (.382/.427/.592), Evan Soergel (.362/.493/.534) and Lappala (.355/.524/.387). Seniors Nolan Little, Austin Patton, Grant Von Essen and Caleb Dressel and junior Tyler Harger have also made at least 10 starts for the Rams this summer.
Glenwood rounds out their regular season in the next week with games against Treynor (Thursday) and at Lewis Central (Tuesday). Three days later, they open postseason play in Class 3A Substate 8 against Atlantic at home (on KMAX-Stream).
“Atlantic has a couple guys on the hill that if we’re not ready to go they could hold us down,” Schulz said. “We’ve got to get by that first, and then of course, you’ve got Harlan and LC on different sides of the bracket. They are definitely both tough. It’s going to be a tough (postseason).”
Listen to much more with Coach Schulz from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.