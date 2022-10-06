(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys football is on a three-game win streak as they get set for a non-district matchup with state-ranked Lenox.
The Blue Devils (3-3 overall, 3-2 8-Player District 8) have rallied back from a slow start to the season while leaning on a dynamic run game and efficient quarterback play.
“I think the competition in the first three weeks was really stiff,” Blue Devils head coach Derek Wharton told KMA Sports. “Hats off to our kids, though. I think they’ve done a good job of trying to get better every week, focusing on the little things and trying to improve every day.”
Running back Kade Mullins has followed up a breakout sophomore season with another as a junior, posting 994 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry this season.
“Kade has worked hard to put himself in this type of position,” Wharton said. “He’s a good, physical running back, but the offensive line has done a nice job – along with our fullback – to create opportunities for him to have more openings and holes to run through.”
Meanwhile, junior Cooper Oberbroeckling has been strong in his first season as the team’s starting quarterback. Oberbroeckling has thrown for 848 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season, finding juniors Riley Nichols (382 yards, 4 TD) and William Denny (364 yards, 3 TD) for a combined 44 completions.
“I’m really impressed with (Oberbroeckling),” Wharton said. “He’s surpassed my thoughts on what he could do this year. He’s done a great job of leading this football team. When the plays have needed to be made in the passing game, he has made them.”
The competition returns to the “stiff” category this week when Martensdale-St. Marys takes a trip to KMA State No. 5 and KMAland No. 1 Lenox (6-0 overall, 5-0 8-Player District 9). The Tigers average 64.2 points per game and are outscoring opponents by over 40 points per game.
“First of all, they’re extremely well-coached,” Wharton said of Lenox. “They continue the tradition they’ve had down there of being very physical and running the ball extremely well. They’re very athletic at the skill positions and up front they’re going to come at you on both sides of the ball. They’re very disciplined, and when you’re 6-0 and putting up 64 points per game, you’re pretty good.”
The Lenox attack is led by senior Isaac Grundman, who became the program’s all-time leading rusher last Friday. He’s up to 648 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground this season, but he is also one of the top receivers on the team with 227 yards and three more scores.
“We’re going to have to do a really good job in the trenches,” Wharton said. “We’re going to have to match their intensity and physicality with our offensive and defensive lines to give ourselves any bit of a chance at all. It’s going to be a big challenge for us. We’re playing a really good football team.”
Jesse Cox will have reports from Lenox on Friday during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Wharton below.
(Martensdale) – Martensdale-St. Marys football is on a three-game win streak as they get set for a non-district matchup with state-ranked Lenox.
The Blue Devils (3-3 overall, 3-2 8-Player District 8) have rallied back from a slow start to the season while leaning on a dynamic run game and efficient quarterback play.
“I think the competition in the first three weeks was really stiff,” Blue Devils head coach Derek Wharton told KMA Sports. “Hats off to our kids, though. I think they’ve done a good job of trying to get better every week, focusing on the little things and trying to improve every day.”
Running back Kade Mullins has followed up a breakout sophomore season with another as a junior, posting 994 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry this season.
“Kade has worked hard to put himself in this type of position,” Wharton said. “He’s a good, physical running back, but the offensive line has done a nice job – along with our fullback – to create opportunities for him to have more openings and holes to run through.”
Meanwhile, junior Cooper Oberbroeckling has been strong in his first season as the team’s starting quarterback. Oberbroeckling has thrown for 848 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season, finding juniors Riley Nichols (382 yards, 4 TD) and William Denny (364 yards, 3 TD) for a combined 44 completions.
“I’m really impressed with (Oberbroeckling),” Wharton said. “He’s surpassed my thoughts on what he could do this year. He’s done a great job of leading this football team. When the plays have needed to be made in the passing game, he has made them.”
The competition returns to the “stiff” category this week when Martensdale-St. Marys takes a trip to KMA State No. 5 and KMAland No. 1 Lenox (6-0 overall, 5-0 8-Player District 9). The Tigers average 64.2 points per game and are outscoring opponents by over 40 points per game.
“First of all, they’re extremely well-coached,” Wharton said of Lenox. “They continue the tradition they’ve had down there of being very physical and running the ball extremely well. They’re very athletic at the skill positions and up front they’re going to come at you on both sides of the ball. They’re very disciplined, and when you’re 6-0 and putting up 64 points per game, you’re pretty good.”
The Lenox attack is led by senior Isaac Grundman, who became the program’s all-time leading rusher last Friday. He’s up to 648 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground this season, but he is also one of the top receivers on the team with 227 yards and three more scores.
“We’re going to have to do a really good job in the trenches,” Wharton said. “We’re going to have to match their intensity and physicality with our offensive and defensive lines to give ourselves any bit of a chance at all. It’s going to be a big challenge for us. We’re playing a really good football team.”
Jesse Cox will have reports from Lenox on Friday during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Wharton below.